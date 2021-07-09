BBB warns of Scam Shopping Websites

West Plains, MO – The Better Business Bureau is warning people of questionable online purchase scams. A family in Licking, Missouri had ordered a baby crib from a site for $89.90 and had received a $2 pirate ship. After investigation, the BBB determined that the website was a scam. When purchasing items online, the BBB asks users to look twice at websites. If the website has very little information on their “About Us” page, such as no physical address or phone number, that should be a warning.