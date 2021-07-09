Socure Unveils Industry’s First BNPL-Specific Solution, Extending Its Leadership in Identity Verification and Trust For Alternative Payment Providers

Singapore-based intelligent document and image processing solution IN-D.ai has announced the availability of Identity Verification, a suite of products in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.IN-D.ai customers can take advantage of digital identity verification and eKYC solutions with Aadhaar data masking for customers in India. Both digital onboarding and video KYC (know your customer) or eKYC options are available in the Azure Marketplace. This is a self-learning system, and customers can train the solution for new identity cards with as few as 15-20 samples. In addition, to address the concerns regarding Aadhaar data, the solution for Aadhaar data masking is available for all customers regardless of the KYC or onboarding solution they may be using. These solutions are also available as Microsoft Power Automate connectors for easy integration with Microsoft Power BI.