Socure Unveils Industry’s First BNPL-Specific Solution, Extending Its Leadership in Identity Verification and Trust For Alternative Payment Providers

By AIT News Desk
 9 days ago

Purpose-built solution powers top Buy Now, Pay Later providers to attract new merchants, increase revenue, and reduce loss rates. Socure, the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust, announced the introduction of the first identity verification and fraud solution purpose-built for the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry. The solution leverages the technology and data currently used by more than 100 top BNPL providers, alternative payment providers, fintechs, banks, and credit card issuers. Socure developed the solution using deep identity and transaction data that enables multiple leading BNPL providers to attract new merchants, power their growth by converting more qualified shoppers in real time, and reduce loss rates.

