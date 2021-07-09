Total Parts Plus Partners With ParkerGale Capital and CEO Glenn Trout to Expand Their Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

Renowned Window and Door Manufacturer Turns to Foxit for Process Modernization, Improved Efficiency and a More Progressive Presentation for Customers. Foxit, a leading provider of innovative PDF products and services, helping knowledge workers to increase their productivity and do more with documents, announced that Sierra Pacific Industries has selected Foxit PDF Editor to lead its transition from paper to digital. The company also selected Foxit PDF Editor to improve efficiency, modernize its processes and help showcase a more progressive presentation for customers. Sierra Pacific Windows has 125 combined years in the window and door business and its products are installed in 30 countries around the globe. They support three manufacturing plants and more than 600 dealers, distributors and company stores across the country.