Total Parts Plus Partners With ParkerGale Capital and CEO Glenn Trout to Expand Their Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Total Parts Plus takes on majority investor ParkerGale Capital and combines with Source Intelligence to create a supply chain compliance leader. Total Parts Plus, the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management, announces its partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, TPP will join ParkerGale’s portfolio of companies and merge with Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency. Both TPP and Source Intelligence will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) software.

