Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Explore the Microscopic World With AR Micro Blocks, The Augmented Reality Enabled Microscope for Smart Devices by Eastcolight

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

AR Micro Blocks, a modular microscope set, uses magnetically connected pieces to transform smart devices into microscopes, macro-cameras and slide projectors. Science comes to life easily and vividly with this easy-to-use set. Today, Eastcolight, a worldwide leader in the educational toy market launches AR Micro Blocks, an AR-enabled modular microscope....

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Devices#Optical Microscope#Ar Micro Blocks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Science
Related
ElectronicsDIY Photography

You can make a high-res microscope with an iPhone camera and Lego

There’s an unlimited number of things you can make from Lego. So far, we’ve seen working cameras, lenses, and camera sliders, and you can even build a microscope. That’s exactly what a group of researchers in Germany did. They turned an iPhone 5 camera module and some Lego bricks into an affordable microscope and ended up with some impressive results.
Cell Phonesbitcoin.com

OVR and the Future of Augmented Reality Chats

It was announced today that OVR, a mobile app linked to the world of blockchain and NFTs, is heading towards a new front, that of augmented reality chats. In fact, the new update of the app, available for both iOS and Android, promises AR face-to-face chats, i.e. the ability to talk to friends within the app using avatars and interacting with them.
ElectronicsLight Stalking

Researchers Transform iPhone 5 Lens Into High-Res Microscope Using Legos

We’re constantly impressed at what people can do with smartphone cameras, but this one is pretty special. Basically, a team of researchers transformed your regular, pedestrian iPhone 5 lens into a high-resolution microscope with the help of Legos. For those of you that don’t keep up with Apple’s constantly iterating brand of smartphones, we’re currently waiting for the reveal of the 13 so the 5 is quite a few generations back.
SciencePhysics World

High-resolution microscope is made from LEGO bricks

A fully functional modular microscope has been built using LEGO bricks and low-cost smartphone lenses. Designed by researchers, teachers and schoolchildren in Germany, the instrument is easy to build, yet it can resolve micrometre-sized objects such as individual living cells. The idea for a LEGO microscope came to biophysicist Timo...
Electronicshackaday.com

Raspberry Pi Cameras Stand In For Stereo Microscope

Handling tiny surface mount components and inspecting PCBs is a lot easier with a nice stereo microscope, but because of their cost and bulk, most hobbyists have to do without. At best they might have a basic digital microscope, but with only one camera, they can only show a 2D image that’s not ideal for detail work.
Technologystackoverflow.blog

Podcast 354: Building for AR with Niantic Labs’ augmented reality SDK

From catching Pokemon to purchasing furniture, augmented reality is becoming increasingly common on mobile apps. We chat with Richard Bailey and Kelly Cho. Bailey leads the AR Experiences team at Niantic and Cho is a software engineer on the AR Experiences team. Episode Notes. You can learn more about Lightship,...
Cell Phonessimpleflying.com

AirNav RadarBox Announces Augmented Reality Flight Tracking

AirNav RadarBox has announced this week that Augmented Reality (AR) has been added to its tracking systems as part of the next step in its development. Augmented Reality uses the camera built into your phone and displays aircraft in the vicinity of your area, depending on where you point it.
CancerEngadget

Researchers retrofit microscopes to take 3D images of cells in real-time

There's a limit to what you can learn about cells from 2D pictures, but creating 3D images is a time-intensive process. Now, scientists from UT Southwestern have developed a new "simple and cost-effective" device capable of capturing multi-angle photos that can be retrofitted onto existing lab microscopes. The team say their solution — which involves inserting a unit of two rotating mirrors in front of a microscope's camera — is 100 times faster than converting images from 2D to 3D.
Electronicshackaday.com

Laser Augmented Reality Glasses Show You The Way

Tech companies like Google and Microsoft have been working on augmented reality (AR) wearables that can superimpose images over your field of view, blurring the line between the real and virtual. Unfortunately for those looking to experiment with this technology, the devices released so far have been prohibitively expensive. While...
Electronicsroboticstomorrow.com

Smart Micro Factories for the Watchmaking Industry

When Horosys, a Swiss integrator specializing in desktop automation for watchmaking, saw the ultra-compact and highly precise Meca500 robot, the idea for the Smart Micro Factory (SMF) project was born. Horosys developed the SMF concept to fulfill the automation needs of the Swiss watchmaking industry and give access to automation and robotics to manufacturers producing in low volumes, with limited investments, and requiring a quick payback.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Advancements to Explore how Graph Augmented Intelligence is Empowering Smart Enterprise

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) July 06, 2021. The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will focus on recent developments in data processing technology in an upcoming episode scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021. Advancements will explore the increasing demands brought about by the ongoing digital transformation. Uncovering real-world business challenges facing industries across...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Matterport and PTC Enable Customers to Create Augmented Reality Experiences for Large Spaces

The integration between the Matterport and PTC Vuforia platforms fuels innovative applications from industrial to retail. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI, today announced its platform integration with the PTC Vuforia Engine™ and Vuforia Studio™ augmented reality (AR) software offerings available within the Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality Suite.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Could Bring Spatial Audio To Its Virtual And Augmented Reality Devices

Virtual reality can make users feel like they’re immersed into the virtual world that they’re seeing, but visuals only add to the effect up to a certain extent. To help further create the sense of immersion, audio can also help play a role, and that’s something that Apple is exploring in a patent discovered by AppleInsider.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

The exabyte data solution? How we can store all of the world’s data in microscopic silica particles placed in DNA

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. On Earth right now, there are about 10 trillion gigabytes of digital data, and every day, humans produce emails, photos, tweets, and other digital files that add up to another 2.5 million gigabytes of data. Much of this data is stored in enormous facilities known as exabyte data centers (an exabyte is 1 billion gigabytes), which can be the size of several football fields and cost around $1 billion to build and maintain.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Speedefy K7W router review: A cheap but fast AC2100 Wi-Fi 5 router

The Speedefy K7W router is an Amazon's Choice pick with the stated goal of delivering fast Wi-Fi speeds for a low price. In most ways, it achieves this with a solid AC2100 dual-band Wi-Fi 5 connection and support for tech like MU-MIMO and beamforming. Wi-Fi 6 is all the rage when it comes to home networking, but when it comes down to it, most of us are fine with the speeds we get from Wi-Fi 5.
Electronicsaithority.com

Wondershare UniConverter 13.0 Brings Major Upgrades To Edit, Convert, And Compress Video

UniConverter 13.0 Has Significant Updates To Video Converter And Compressor, And More Ways To Simplify Video Editing With Smart Trimmer, Automatic Subtitles. Wondershare Technology has recently announced the Wondershare UniConverter 13.0. The new version brings a new UI that makes it more friendly, improves GPU acceleration to enhance conversion speed 200%, and compresses video with better quality. In addition, it unveiled new advanced video editing tools: Smart Trimmer and Automatic Subtitles to save time in video production.
TechnologyStamford Advocate

Developments in Virtual and Augmented Reality on Upcoming Episode of Advancements

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, an upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how technology is being used to create a real-time digital immersive experience. This segment will explore FansXR INC’s (FXR) award winning augmented reality, virtual reality, and 360 dome experiences...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Crew Using Virtual, Augmented Reality for Science and Maintenance

Science and maintenance using virtual and augmented reality tools were prominent aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also made sure life support components remain in tip-top shape aboard the orbiting lab. The universe’s coldest temperatures can be found inside the U.S. Destiny laboratory module’s Cold Atom...
Softwareaithority.com

Active Witness Launches AI Powered Access Control Solution

Active Witness Corp., a provider of artificially intelligent, cloud-based visitor management solutions, is pleased to introduce its SIMA multi-factor access control system that stops unauthorized access and redefines how access control is deployed. Conventional facial recognition systems require a person to present his/her face, then searches a database and presents...
Softwareaithority.com

Synthesis AI Delivers 10 Millionth Labeled Image From Its FaceAPI Product as Demand for Synthetic Data Surges

The Milestone Highlights The Rapidly Emerging Role Of Synthetic Data In AI. Synthesis AI, a pioneer in synthetic data technologies, announced their 10 millionth generated labeled image, a testament to the increasing demand for synthetic data to drive new AI models. The company’s first product, FaceAPI, is being leveraged by leading companies to build more capable facial models for smartphone facial verification, teleconferencing, driver monitoring and smart assistants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy