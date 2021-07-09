Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Source Intelligence Partners With Parkergale Capital and CEO Glenn Trout to Expand Their Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Source Intelligence takes on majority investor ParkerGale Capital and combines with Total Parts Plus to create a supply chain compliance leader. Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency, announces their partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, Source Intelligence will join ParkerGale’s portfolio of companies and merge with Total Parts Plus (TPP), the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management. Both Source Intelligence and TPP will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Companies#Ceo#Data Management#Parkergale Capital#Parkergale Capital#Total Parts Plus#Saas#Tpp#Ehs#Source Intelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Zettaset Signs Agreement With SYNNEX Corporation To Offer Leading Data Protection Solutions To Customers

Increase in Hybrid Cloud Deployments Continues to Drive Significant Market Demand for Unified Encryption Management. Zettaset, a leading provider of data protection solutions, announced a distributor agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry, to offer its XCrypt Encryption solutions and the Zettaset Encryption Management Console to resellers across the United States and Canada.
TechnologyPosted by
pymnts

VARStreet Releases WorksLeader To Expand B2B Market Penetration

VARStreet unveiled a product offering called WorksLeader that the company described as a subscription-based business-management platform for value-added resellers. "Our continued success amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to the commitment we share with our customers," VARStreet Director Shiv Agarwal said in a prepared statement. "Going into 2021 we have launched WorksLeader. It is an attempt to go global empowering B2B resellers with the right technology to boost their efficiency."
Businessaithority.com

CoEnterprise Earns Premier Partner Status In Tableau’s Reseller And Services Tracks For Tableau Partner Network

Leading supply chain and business analytics provider recognized for data analytics offerings and long-standing partnership with Tableau. CoEnterprise a data-driven enterprise software and services company that solves data challenges in real-time– announced it achieved Tableau Premier Partner status, as part of the Tableau Partner Network. As the world’s leading analytics...
Businesschannele2e.com

AllCloud Acquires AWS Cloud Partner Integress

Israel-based AllCloud, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP and Top 100 Vertical Market MSP, has acquired data analytics firm and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud partner Integress. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 420 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021....
Businessandnowuknow.com

Walmart Expands Partnership with Symbiotic to Enhance Supply Chain; EVP Joe Metzger Comments

BENTONVILLE, AR - A sure sign of a successful partnership is its expansion, and Walmart seems to have chosen wisely in the case of its team-up with Symbiotic. The retailer recently revealed that the two were launching a brand-new technology system that works to sort, store, retrieve, and pack freight onto pallets, which will improve intake, accuracy, and handling across Walmart’s distribution centers. Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Operations Joe Metzger made the announcement last week.
Businessaithority.com

CBTS Expands Microsoft Services Portfolio To Drive Digital Modernization To The Cloud

Enterprise class, proven expertise and a holistic approach for targeted deployment of Microsoft solutions to optimize infrastructure and applications and improve agility. CBTS, a leader in managed cloud architecture for enterprise organizations, announces the expansion of strategic Managed Microsoft solutions designed for implementing next-generation infrastructure and applications to support today’s dispersed and highly mobile workforce. With a custom combination of CBTS Managed Microsoft Services — including application modernization, Cloud assessments, Office 365 migration, advanced communications, and data protection — businesses partnering with CBTS can increase agility and move faster to market.
Electronicsaithority.com

Velodyne Lidar Partners with NVIDIA Metropolis for Intelligent Infrastructure Solutions

Velodyne Lidar, announced it has joined the NVIDIA Metropolis program for Velodyne’s Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for traffic monitoring and analytics. NVIDIA Metropolis is designed to nurture and bring to market a new generation of applications and solutions that make the world’s most important spaces and operations safer and more efficient with advancements in AI vision.
Softwareaithority.com

Gravity Software Adds Functionality, Expands In To Cloud ERP Market

Gravity Software® (Gravity), a cloud accounting software provider built on the Microsoft Power Platform, has recently expanded its core functionality extending themselves as a midsized enterprise resource planning solution. “Gravity has achieved incredible success by providing an affordable solution with advanced multi-entity accounting capabilities for small to midsized businesses. We...
Softwarechannele2e.com

Workday Ventures Invests In Revenue Management Software Company Clari

Workday Ventures, the strategic investment arm of SaaS business software provider Workday, has invested in Clari — a sales and revenue operations management software platform. Financial terms were not disclosed. Clari also is joining the Workday Software Partner Program. The result: Clari will integrate forecasting insights with Workday Adaptive Planning...
Technologyaithority.com

The Success of the Digital Revolution Depends on Optimization

It is no secret that the shift towards digitization will continue to accelerate through and beyond the waning days of COVID-19. And after a year where remote functionality turned from a convenience to a conditional necessity, customers have, more widely than ever before, come to expect better, personalized products, round-the-clock services, and frictionless online and offline experiences throughout.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

NRG Systems Introduces Cloud-Based Monitoring Solution for Wind and Solar Measurement Systems

HINESBURG, Vt. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. NRG Systems, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of smart technologies for a range of wind, solar, and meteorological applications, announced today the launch of NRG Cloud, a platform for remotely monitoring the company's measurement solutions. In addition to improving users' access to their fleet of operational wind and solar resource systems, NRG Cloud features a suite of data management services to simplify data retrieval and streamline storage workflows.
Technologyaithority.com

SAIC Launches CloudScend to Accelerate Agencies’ Move to the Cloud

Science Applications International Corp.(SAIC) announced the launch of CloudScend, a cohesive solution of integrated platform automation tools, security protocols and processes to help federal agencies plan for and accelerate the migration of large-scale workloads to the cloud and innovate further once they’re there. CloudScend leverages SAIC’s deep experience in helping...
Computersmartechseries.com

InterSystems Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multimodel Data Platforms Evaluation

InterSystems IRIS® data platform receives highest possible score in the criteria of performance, analytics/search, and transactions. InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, announced that Forrester has recognized the InterSystems IRIS® data platform as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q3 2021.
Technologyaithority.com

Exasol Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Collaboration Helps Customers Power Data Analytics with the Full Value of True Cloud Elasticity. Exasol, the high-performance analytics database, announced it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. The AWS ISV Accelerate Program is an exclusive, co-sell initiative for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. As the leading in-memory database built for analytics, the program enables Exasol to help more customers realize the true elasticity of the cloud and drives adoption of AWS through significant value incentives.
Boulder, CObizwest.com

E Source names new CEO

BOULDER — Data science company E Source has appointed Ted Schultz as CEO, the company announced Wednesday in a news release. His tenure will begin Aug. 1. Schultz is replacing Wayne Greenberg, who is retiring. Schultz is currently president of data science at E Source. Previously, he was CEO of...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Commodity Intelligence Points to Increasing Supply Constraints for Manufacturers

The third quarter Commodity Intelligence Quarterly (CIQ), presented by Supplyframe, revealed a 77% growth of “red” dimensions in the supply and demand market dynamics heat map, which was previously a mix of yellows and reds, indicating that significant shortages will continue through the first quarter of 2023 at a minimum.
Businessaithority.com

Global Consulting Firm Star Acquires Pro4People, Creating Powerhouse In MedTech Development And Regulatory Consulting

Star, a global technology company connecting end-to-end strategy, design and engineering services, announced its acquisition of Pro4People, a leading software consultancy based in Wroclaw, Poland, specializing in regulated MedTech and Digital Healthcare. Founder and Chairman of Star Juha Christensen highlights how “This acquisition further strengthens our market leadership position. We...

Comments / 0

Community Policy