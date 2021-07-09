Novo Holdings Launches Muna Therapeutics With US$ 73M Series A to Advance Novel Small Molecule Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases
Novo Holdings, a global life science investor, announces that it has co-led the Series A financing of its portfolio company, Muna Therapeutics (“Muna”), which is pioneering the development of first-in-class small molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. The financing also includes Sofinnova Partners, Droia Ventures and LSP Dementia Fund with participation from Polaris Partners, Polaris Innovation Fund, Sanofi Ventures, V-Bio Ventures and VIB.aithority.com
