Novo Holdings Launches Muna Therapeutics With US$ 73M Series A to Advance Novel Small Molecule Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases

In order to explore the role of exosomal circRNAs in the occurrence and development of sepsis, we looked for potential diagnostic markers to accurately identify sepsis and to lay a molecular basis for precise treatment. Ultracentrifugation was used to extract exosomes from the serum of patients with sepsis and healthy individuals. Then, changes in circRNA expression in exosomes were studied by circRNA microarray analysis. Gene ontology (GO) analysis and Kyoto City Encyclopaedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis were used to annotate the biological functions and pathways of genes, and a circRNA-miRNA-mRNA regulatory network was constructed. In the microarray analysis, 132 circRNAs were significantly differentially expressed, including 80 and 52 that were upregulated and downregulated, respectively. RT-qPCR verified the results of microarray analysis: hsa_circRNA_104484 and hsa_circRNA_104670 were upregulated in sepsis serum exosomes. ROC analysis showed that hsa_circRNA_104484 and hsa_circRNA_104670 in serum exosomes have the potential to be used as diagnostic markers for sepsis. The circRNA-miRNA-mRNA network predicted the potential regulatory pathways of differentially expressed circRNAs. There are differences in the expression of circRNA in serum exosomes between patients with sepsis and healthy individuals, which may be involved in the occurrence and development of the disease. Among them, elevations in hsa_circRNA_104484 and hsa_circRNA_104670 could be used as novel diagnostic biomarkers and molecular therapeutic targets.