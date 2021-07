Mrs. Paulette Smith Booker, 71, of LaGrange, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, at Hospice LaGrange. Mrs. Booker was born September 28, 1949, in Hogansville and lived in Troup County most of her life. She enjoyed caring for her family and her pets, and had a special love for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.