Bret Michaels, Dee Snider and Dokken Headline IL State Fair

In a new interview with the "Metal From The Inside" podcast, Dee Snider was asked if he is still steadfast about not wanting TWISTED SISTER to reunite. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[I am] one hundred percent committed to not reuniting. Now, let me just be clear: we're friends. I did a [solo] show a couple of weeks ago [on June 11 at Stereo Garden in Patchogue, New York] and [TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark] Mendoza showed up, and we did [TWISTED SISTER's] 'Under The Blade', and it was awesome. I talk to the guys all the time. I can show you my text messages. We have a little text group, and we were sending messages back and forth.