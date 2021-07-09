Cancel
'One of the strangest things I ever received': Man gets two mystery hands in the mail

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
WCVB
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O'Farrell was confused when he got a realistic-looking plastic hand in the mail. And then, he received a second one. "It just struck me as one of the strangest things I ever received," the Florida man said. Because there was no note with the packages, O'Farrell started following the...

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
Biz Markie's Net Worth: How Much Was The Rapper Worth When He Died?

Rapper Biz Markie, the 57-year-old rapper best known for his 1989 track "Just a Friend" and for his unparalleled skills as a beat-boxer, died on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. As the magazine noted, Markie's death, which occurred weeks after rumors of his passing circulated in June, was caused by complications related to type two diabetes.
Teens Snap Selfie At Exact Moment They’re Struck by Lightning

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.
FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.
Much like Heath Ledger: this is what his daughter Matilda looks like today at 15

Heath Ledger he had everything to become a renowned actor in Hollywood. And in his short career, in fact, it was. But his early and tragic departure long haunted the film industry. The Australian actor was just 28 years old when he was found dead in his New York apartment. Among his most famous films are Batman: the Dark Knight, for which he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, Brave Heart, Secret in the mountain and his posthumous film The imaginary world of Doctor Parnassus, directed by Terry Gilliam.
More Than $105K Raised for Woman After ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Incident

After a questionable interaction with a person of color, a white woman has been dubbed “Victoria’s Secret Karen,” thanks to the location of the incident. A black woman, Ijeoma Ukenta, was shopping at Short Hills Mall’s Victoria’s Secret when she was approached by a white woman, subsequently identified as Abigail Elphick. Insider reports that, although their initial interaction wasn’t captured on video, according to Ukenta, it all began with Elphick (who wasn’t wearing a mask in the videos that were recorded), getting uncomfortably close to her as she browsed. She says that when Ukente asked her to move six feet away, Elphick went to the cash register and claimed Ukente had threatened her. In the first recording, Elphick appears to rush Ukente before realizing Ukente is filming. It is then that her apparent “breakdown” begins.

