'One of the strangest things I ever received': Man gets two mystery hands in the mail

Three teens posed to take a selfie together when lightning struck the trio. That exact moment was captured on camera. Originally reported by the BBC, Rachel, Isobel, and Andrew Jobson were out for a bike ride when they paused under a tree near Hampton Court Palace in South London earlier this week. The three had stopped to both get out of the rain and allow Rachel, the eldest, to quickly use a nearby bathroom. When she emerged, the three siblings posed under a tree for a photo together before the heavens seemed to open above them.