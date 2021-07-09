USD/CAD: Loonie to see brighter days ahead on upbeat jobs report – TDS

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied a bit against the Canadian dollar on Monday, as the 50-day EMA seems to be offering a bit of support. That being said, the 50-day EMA has been supportive multiple times over the last couple of weeks, so it will be interesting to see if that can continue to be the case. With this, it looks as if the market is trying to do everything it can to reverse and go to the upside, perhaps changing the longer-term trend. For what it is worth, we have seen a bit of US dollar strength against multiple currencies out there, not just the Canadian dollar.