Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

USD/CAD: Loonie to see brighter days ahead on upbeat jobs report – TDS

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's main event will be Canadian jobs were economists at TD Securities share the consensus view of a solid 175K rebound in June. With the Bank of Canada meeting next week and USD/CAD marking early signs of a bearish divergence, the loonie could be setting up for better days ahead.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Loonie#Cad#Tds#Canadian#Td Securities#The Bank Of Canada#Usd Cad#Rsi#Pre Covid#1 2430 45
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD turns positive on the day above 1.2530 ahead of US data

USD/CAD regained its traction after dropping to 1.2500 area. US Dollar Index climbs above 92.50 ahead of US data releases. Falling crude oil prices continue to weigh on CAD. The USD/CAD pair closed virtually unchanged on Wednesday and edged higher during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. However, the pair lost its traction and dropped to 1.2500 area in the European session. Nevertheless, with the greenback starting to gather strength, USD/CAD managed to reverse its direction and was last seen rising 0.22% on the day at 1.2534.
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound on Upbeat Australia Employment Report

AUD/USD attempts to retrace the decline following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on the back of US Dollar weakness, and fresh data prints coming out of Australia may spark a larger rebound in the exchange rate as employment is expected to increase for the second consecutive month. AUD/USD to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD forms bullish flag ahead of BOC decision

The GBPUSD rose slightly after the relatively strong UK consumer price index data. The numbers showed that the overall inflation dropped from 0.8% in May to 0.5% in June. On a year-on-year basis, the headline CPI rose by 2.5%, which was the highest level in more than three years. It was also above the median estimate of 2.2%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the CPI rose by 2.3%. This inflation is mostly because of the rising commodity prices, supply logjam, chip shortages, and the economy’s ongoing recovery. Further, the FTSE 100 declined by more than 0.5% as investors started to price in a more hawkish BOE. While most companies in the index declined, banking stocks like Lloyds, NatWest, and Barclays rose after the BOE removed the dividend and buyback cap.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CAD: Loonie to lose its luster through 2022 – CIBC

While the loonie is still the top performer against the greenback in the G-10 this year, it has started to shed those gains. Economists at CIBC look for CAD to continue to unwind gains in the coming months as the Fed’s tone becomes increasingly hawkish relative to the Bank of Canada.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/CAD to decline towards 1.20 as loonie set to catch a bid from BoC tapering – NBF

After hitting a multi-month low of 1.20 to the USD on June 1, the Canadian dollar has given back 5 cents. This against a backdrop of stronger-than-expected economic growth, rising oil prices and a larger Canada-US differential 2-year government bond yields. Economists at the National Bank of Canada are adamant that the CAD has room for appreciation, considering the macro drivers that normally underpin the loonie.
EconomyDailyFx

USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY REACT TO JOBS DATA. The Canadian Dollar is trading stronger on the session following employment data. USD/CAD extends its slide 25-pips as CAD/JPY rises 18-pips in immediate response. Canada’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.8% from 8.2% as 231K jobs were added. The Canadian Dollar...
Marketsinvezz.com

USD/CAD darts lower after strong Canada jobs data

The USD/CAD pair declined after the latest Canada jobs data. The Canadian economy added more than 237k jobs in June. The pair declined because of the overall weaker US dollar. The USD/CAD declined after the relatively strong Canadian jobs data. The pair rose to 1.2495, which was more than 5% above the lowest level this month.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Hugging 50-Day EMA Against Loonie

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar rallied a bit against the Canadian dollar on Monday, as the 50-day EMA seems to be offering a bit of support. That being said, the 50-day EMA has been supportive multiple times over the last couple of weeks, so it will be interesting to see if that can continue to be the case. With this, it looks as if the market is trying to do everything it can to reverse and go to the upside, perhaps changing the longer-term trend. For what it is worth, we have seen a bit of US dollar strength against multiple currencies out there, not just the Canadian dollar.
BusinessFXStreet.com

GBP/USD outlook: Upbeat inflation and labor data support sterling for break

Cable remains within choppy and narrowing range on Thursday, despite strong UK inflation and labor data, as well as dovish tone from Fed’s chief Powell. Improving conditions in the UK labor sector suggest that economic recovery is gaining pace, with expectations of lifting almost all Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, expected to further boost the sentiment.
EconomyFXStreet.com

USD/CAD consolidates above 1.2500, awaits Canadian jobs data

USD/CAD in bullish consolidation amid a rebound in the US dollar. Rising oil prices limit the upside in Loonie, as risk appetite returns. Focus remains on the Canadian jobs data, Fed Monetary Policy Report. USD/CAD is on a gradual decline towards 1.2500, having failed to sustain the upside above 1.2550,...
Businessmarketpulse.com

Will Canada’s job data lift loonie?

The Canadian dollar is trading quietly in the European session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2518, down 0.09%. Canada releases key employment data later in the day (12:30 GMT). Canadian dollar bulls are hoping for a strong outing from Employment Change. It has been a rough week for the Canadian dollar, with USD/CAD climbing 1.57%. On Thursday, the pair climbed to 1.2590, its highest level since April 21. The Canadian dollar, which is sensitive to commodity prices, has been hurt by the drop in oil prices this week. With the OPEC+ group failing to reach an agreement, there are concerns that producers will sharply increase production come April of next year, when the current deal expires.
BusinessForexTV.com

Treasuries Close Roughly Flat After Seeing Early Weakness

After moving notably higher over the course of the two previous sessions, treasuries finished Friday’s trading roughly flat. Bond prices moved to the downside early in the session but recovered to end the day nearly unchanged. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 1.300 percent.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD to drift higher toward the 1.4250 mark – TDS

The recent spate of hawkish comments from the Bank of England has turned the August MPC into a "live" meeting. Economists at TD Securities think expectations for a possible end to QE should provide GBP with a supportive tailwind over the next several weeks. BoE cements its position as one...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Bank Of Canada Tapers, Sell The Rumor, Buy The Fact For USD/CAD

The Bank of Canada left rates unchanged at 0.25% and reduced asset purchases from 3 billion Canadian Dollars per week to 2 billion Canadian Dollars per week, As we discussed in our BOC Preview, results were as expected. However, although the central bank tapered, they do not expect to hike rates anytime before the 2nd half of 2022. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the adjustment reflects the continued progress towards recovery and the Bank’s increased confidence in the strength of the economic outlook. The BOC slightly downgraded 2021 GDP to 6%, however revised its 2022 and 2023 forecasts higher, at 4.5% and 3.25% respectively. In addition, they expect inflation to remain above 3% for the rest of this year and fall back towards 2% next year.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY pares early losses, holds steady around 110.00

USD/JPY staged a rebound after dropping to 110.70 area. US Dollar Index clings to daily gains above 92.50. Falling US Treasury bond yields limit USD/JPY's upside. The USD/JPY pair snapped a three-day winning streak on Wednesday and lost more than 60 pips. Although the pair extended its slide to a weekly low of 109.71 in the early European session, it managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 110.05.

Comments / 0

Community Policy