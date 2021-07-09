USD/CAD: Loonie to see brighter days ahead on upbeat jobs report – TDS

The GBPUSD rose slightly after the relatively strong UK consumer price index data. The numbers showed that the overall inflation dropped from 0.8% in May to 0.5% in June. On a year-on-year basis, the headline CPI rose by 2.5%, which was the highest level in more than three years. It was also above the median estimate of 2.2%. Excluding the volatile food and energy prices, the CPI rose by 2.3%. This inflation is mostly because of the rising commodity prices, supply logjam, chip shortages, and the economy’s ongoing recovery. Further, the FTSE 100 declined by more than 0.5% as investors started to price in a more hawkish BOE. While most companies in the index declined, banking stocks like Lloyds, NatWest, and Barclays rose after the BOE removed the dividend and buyback cap.
