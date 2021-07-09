Juergen Teller Turns Designer For Palace

Naomi Campbell and her baby commemorated the anniversary of her close friend and legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace’s death with a special onesie. The new mom posted a faceless photo of her newborn daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, to her Instagram Stories on Thursday showing the baby lying in her crib wearing a white onesie covered in rainbow-hued Versace Medusa-head logos. She wrote over the shot, “I love you Gianni Versace,” adding four doves and a red heart emoji. Thursday marked 24 years since the designer was assassinated by spree killer Andrew Cunanan outside his Miami mansion, Casa Casuarina, at the age of 50. Campbell regularly walked in Versace’s shows and served as the face of the brand, but her relationship with the designer extended well beyond the catwalk. The supermodel also posted a video montage of herself and Gianni at various runway show to her Instagram account on Thursday, writing in all caps, “I miss you Gianni Versace, your intuition and actions ahead of its time. Your work ethic to be admired and your authentic embrace generosity and beautiful heart adored. #RIP #24Years #NeverForgotten.”