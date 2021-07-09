Cancel
POTUS

Trump, after agreeing to sit for a raft of book interviews, declares them a ‘total waste of time’

By John Wagner
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer president Donald Trump, who reportedly agreed to sit for at least a dozen interviews in recent months for forthcoming books about his tenure, said Friday that doing so was “a total waste of time.”. “It seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being...

Posted by
CNN

The single most revealing fact in the new Trump books

There are all sorts of explosive new revelations in the three new books detailing the final months and days of Donald Trump's car-crash presidency. But the most revealing part of all three has nothing to do with their contents. It's that, for each book, the former President sat for extended interviews with the authors.
Posted by
CNN

The real reason Trump keeps telling the Big Lie

(CNN) — One by one, new excerpts of books about the end of Donald Trump's presidency are bringing to light appalling reports on his final year in office. In "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," Carol Loennig and Philip Rucker show how the nation's top military leaders were poised to thwart a coup, had Trump or his allies attempted one. In "Landslide," Michael Wolff writes that as late as the morning of January 6, Trump and his former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have believed the election wasn't over. And in "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost," Michael C. Bender depicts Trump shouting "treason!" and saying those who leaked the story about his family taking cover in the White House bunker during Black Lives Matter protests should be "executed." (Trump has already denied much of the reporting in the new books.)
POTUSThe Guardian

‘A madman with millions of followers’: what the new Trump books tell us

This week, the Guardian reported that what are assessed to be leaked Kremlin documents describe Donald Trump as an “impulsive, mentally unstable and unbalanced individual”. Vladimir Putin, the documents say, therefore decided to assist Trump’s rise to power in 2016 as a way to weaken America. Five years on, as...
Posted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: Donald Trump just won’t go away

Maybe the word “Trump,” a century from now, will no longer designate a man — or even a presidential administration. Perhaps it will be the name of an epoch. A decisive period in human history when the United States suffered a near-death experience and did or didn’t regain its cognitive faculties.
POTUSWashington Post

The growing evidence of the very real Trump coup fears

In the run-up to the 2020 election, the media covered one of the most difficult stories to write about in one of the most difficult presidential administrations it will ever cover: whether President Donald Trump might do something drastic if he lost reelection. Stories on and speculation about Trump potentially calling in the military or even engaging in an attempted coup d’etat were roundly ridiculed by Trump’s allies as the latest bit of alarmism from an anti-Trump press.
POTUSMSNBC

'Horrifying': Officials prepped for Trump coup attempt

As citizen Donald Trump’s namesake company faces a criminal probe in New York, several new books expose the “horrifying” final days of his administration. One details how Trump displayed no regard for Mike Pence as MAGA rioters targeted the former Vice President during the January 6 insurrection. Other reporting outlines how Trump generals and officials braced to thwart a potential coup. According to another new book, Michael Bender’s “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” Trump privately praised Hitler. Trump denies all these reports.July 16, 2021.
POTUSWashington Post

Former Trump officials share alarming inside accounts of his final year in office

Call them Woodward rules. For 40 years, legendary Washington Post investigative reporter Bob Woodward has been turning out books offering scoop-filled, behind-the-scenes accounts of recent presidential administrations based on off-the-record interviews with key players. Of a younger generation of reporters who have sought to emulate Woodward, few have been as successful as his Pulitzer Prize-winning Post colleagues, investigative staff writer Carol Leonnig and former White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, authors of one of the richest fly-on-the wall chronicles of the first years of the Trump administration, “A Very Stable Genius.”
Presidential ElectionABC7 Chicago

Top generals feared Trump would attempt a coup after election loss, according to new book

WASHINGTON -- The top US military officer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley, was so shaken that then-President Donald Trump and his allies might attempt a coup or take other dangerous or illegal measures after the November election that Milley and other top officials informally planned for different ways to stop Trump, according to excerpts of an upcoming book obtained by CNN.
Posted by
CNN

Trump wanted 'leaker' of bunker story executed, book says

Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker during protests last June had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender. Bender discusses with CNN’s John Berman.
POTUSNBC News

Banker convicted of bribery for plot to land Trump administration job

A former Chicago bank executive was convicted Tuesday in a scheme to arrange $16 million in loans for former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort in exchange for a high-level position in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, the former CEO of The Federal Savings Bank, was found guilty of financial institution...

