Over the years, Martine Rose has cultivated a reputation as one of fashion’s biggest football fans. The thing is, though, it isn’t so much the sport itself that she’s long harboured a love for -- rather, it’s the culture around it. “I’ve always been fascinated by the cultural significance of football and the characters within that culture,” she told us ahead of the launch of her AW21 collection last week, sharing memories of visiting Clapham Common with her Nan. “There were all these blokes in football shirts with their arms around people and I thought, aren’t these the people that we’re told to stay away from. That’s the power of culture, I remember even from age nine, this power can overcome all these barriers.”