New CEOs named at Stamford’s BlueTriton, Silgan

With special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner. Revitalize, Reimagine and Reenergize your life and your families lives at the 10th Annual Health Wellness & Lifestyle Expo 2021 with special thanks to Stamford Health, Exclusive Healthcare Partner returning to beautiful Harbor Point Boardwalk along the waterfront at 1 Harbor Point Road in Stamford, CT, September 11 and 12, Saturday and Sunday, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, providing free parking and admission. This is Connecticut’s premier health and wellness expo, which takes place at a time in our lives when personal and family well-being has never felt more precious. The importance of creating healthy lifestyles is now more important than ever and an essential part of our lives. Join HWL Expo 2021 and be a part of something truly inspirational.