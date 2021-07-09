Cancel
Stamford, CT

New CEOs named at Stamford’s BlueTriton, Silgan

By Kevin Zimmerman
New CEOs have been named at a pair of Stamford companies. BlueTriton Brands, the former U.S. and Canadian operations of Nestlé Waters, has named Jorge Mesquita as its CEO. The veteran Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble executive joins as the company, known for its extensive portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, embarks on growth and innovation initiatives as an independent business.

WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
