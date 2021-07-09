Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Were Reimagined To Look Unique And Recognizable In The Game
Eidos Montreal's upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy game has a roster that has clearly been inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe incarnation of the group, but for this new version, the studio also had creative freedom to make the gang look both unique and recognizable instead of being mere movie knock-offs. In a blog post, art director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc explained how the developer added its own personal touch to the Guardians while retaining their signature look from across comics and films.www.gamespot.com
