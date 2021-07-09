Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Were Reimagined To Look Unique And Recognizable In The Game

When any movie franchise becomes popular it's going to draw in fans who dive deeper into it, and try to read more into it, than was ever intended. Sometimes you can get some really interesting theories that way that are a lot of fun, but don't expect them to get the official approval of the powers that be. There's apparently a theory going around that in the MCU, when Captain America went back in time, he became Star-Lord's grandfather. While that idea might appeal to some, James Gunn is here to tell you that it's simply not true. Also, the math just doesn't work out.