Perkasie, PA

Perkasie's Under the Stars Car Show set for Aug. 21

By MediaNews Group
Montgomery News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePERKASIE — Under the Stars Car Show is back. This year it is scheduled for 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. "Now in its 22nd year, 'Under the Stars' is one of the region’s premier car shows," a release said. "Presented this year by Perkasie Borough in partnership with Perkasie’s garages and local businesses, Perkasie’s historic downtown streets will play host to over 400 antique, classic and custom vehicles and the show attracts 4,000+ visitors from across the region."

