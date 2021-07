Charles Barkley had himself a legendary career with the Phoenix Suns. While they never won a title, he was able to take the team to the NBA Finals back in 1993 where they eventually lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games. Over the years, Barkley has remained a fan of the Suns and he is always rooting for them, no matter how bad they are. Now, the Suns are finally good again and on Tuesday, they will be playing in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.