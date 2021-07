An executive for global entertainment company Live Nation has been identified as one of the victims in the June 24 Surfside condo collapse in Florida. Theresa Velasquez, 36, was listed as a victim of the collapse on Saturday in the Miami-Dade Police Department’s daily press release. The Miami-Dade PD noted that Velasquez’s body was recovered on July 8. According to the Miami Herald, Velasquez had arrived in Miami the night before the collapse to visit her parents, Julio and Angela Velasquez, who both also died in the collapse. They owned a condo on the third floor of Champlain Towers South, the Miami Herald states.