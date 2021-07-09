Landscape podcast: Michael Goldberg is making an impact on Cleveland's young entrepreneurs

Michael Goldberg is an experienced venture capitalist and entrepreneur whose teaching is focused on entrepreneurship and early-stage finance. He is an associate professor of design and innovation at the Weatherhead School of Management, and also the inaugural executive director of the Veale Institute for Entrepreneurship at Case Western Reserve University. Michael joined The Landscape to discuss the current state of entrepreneurship in Cleveland, how international markets are actually quite similar to ours, and timeless lessons for students looking to start their own business.