Shonda Rhimes and Netflix Extend Their Partnership Into New Ventures

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netflix and Shonda Rhimes partnership is extending. The two entered business with each other in 2017 and are now taking their arrangement past television and into feature films and gaming. The Shondaland Media brand owned by Rhimes and her partner Betsy Beers will exclusively produce, stream and distribute feature...

