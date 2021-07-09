Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Finals Game 2: Phoenix Suns defeat Milwaukee Bucks 118-108, taking 2-0 series lead

By Staff
koxe.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Suns defeated Milwaukee 118-108 on Thursday in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, taking a 2-0 series lead. Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had a stellar effort for the Bucks, totaling 42 points (15-of-22 shooting), 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in Game 2, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Suns, who hit 20 of its 40 3-point attempts and shot nearly 50 percent from the field as a team. Devin Booker led the Suns with 31 points, hitting seven of his 12 3-pointers, followed by Mikal Bridges (27 points) and Chris Paul (23 points).

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#The Phoenix Suns#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Devin Booker was not a fan of this stupid media question

Devin Booker was not a fan of a stupid question he received after his Phoenix Suns lost 123-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night. Booker’s Suns blew an early lead, fell behind in the second half, and then worked to make it a 1-possession game in the final minute. A great play by two of the Bucks’ stars helped turn the game and seal the win (video here).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Twitter freaks out over Jrue-to-Giannis dagger to beat Suns in Game 5

A heads-up defensive play from Jrue Holiday led to a monstrous slam for Giannis Antetokounmpo to help the Milwaukee Bucks seal a victory in Game 5 and take a 3-2 series lead. Jrue Holiday has been criticized at times throughout the NBA Playoffs, but he seems to come up clutch when it matters most. With the clock winding down in the fourth quarter of Game 5, Holiday picked Devin Booker’s pocket, setting up an emphatic Giannis Antetokounmpo alley-oop to put away any hopes of a Phoenix Suns comeback.
NBAblackchronicle.com

NBA Finals: Devin Booker, Khris Middleton put on epic display of tough shot-making in Bucks’ Game 4 win

The Milwaukee Bucks’ crucial 109-103 Game 4 NBA Finals win over the Phoenix Suns started off rough and sloppy, but it concluded with two of the best shooting displays we’ve seen this postseason. Devin Booker and Khris Middleton went back and forth knocking down some of the most difficult shots you can imagine on a basketball court and making it look easy in the process.
NBABrew Hoop

NBA Finals Game Two Recap: Bucks 108, Suns 118

The Milwaukee Bucks had a chance to even the series with the Phoenix Suns, but after some valiant efforts punctuated by frustrating ineffectiveness, they lost their second consecutive game in Phoenix by double-digits, 118-108. After falling well short of the goal in Game One, it was widely expected/hoped that Milwaukee...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAWSAW

Bucks trail Finals 2-0 after 118-108 Game 2 loss

PHOENIX (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Bucks trail 2-0 in the NBA Finals after falling 118-108 to the Phoenix Suns. Milwaukee would shoot an efficient 46.4% from the field in the first quarter, which helped them carry a 29-26 lead into the second quarter. The Bucks made multiple defensive adjustments from...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

2021 NBA Draft Profiles: Phoenix Suns

The 2021 NBA Draft will take place on July 29. With the draft coming up, The Game Haus will be doing draft profiles for each NBA team. NBA squads will be analyzed, team needs will be addressed and potential targets will be discussed. Today, the Phoenix Suns’ 2021 NBA Draft...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker continues to show his Mamba Mentality

Devin Booker continues to show his Mamba Mentality. Through the first two games of the NBA Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks defense had been ripped apart by the Phoenix Suns’ ball movement and outside shooting. Chris Paul is excellent at exploiting mismatches especially when Brook Lopez switches out on him and is at his mercy when on the perimeter.
NBAUSA Today

NBA finals prop bets: Phoenix Suns Devin Booker props for 7/17/2021

Saturday’s NBA Finals slate features the Phoenix Suns and some interesting betting options, including lines for Devin Booker prop bets. The over/under for Booker’s points in Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is 29.5. Over his last five outings, Booker has finished with an average of 26.4 points and four...
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks to big game 5 win in Phoenix

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially one game from their first NBA Title since 1971. This is also their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. The pressure is on the Bucks to now deliver a title to the city but they are looking like they are up to the challenge. Based on how Phoenix has been playing during these 2021 NBA Playoffs they were expected to win game 5 at home. The Bucks had different plans on won their biggest game of the season so far. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-119. Their #BucksIn6 hashtag is definitely in play now. They can wrap things up Tuesday, 7/20 in Milwaukee.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: How Chris Paul Can Bounce Back in NBA Finals Game 5

Phoenix Suns point guard, and leader Chris Paul needs to improve after a nightmarish Game 4. Much to the dismay of his fellow players, coaches, and the entire Phoenix Suns fanbase, Chris Paul pushed another victory just beyond his team’s reach in Game 4 of the NBA Finals two nights ago. His five turnovers were the catalyst to a Milwaukee comeback from nine points down midway through the fourth quarter, with his final one punching a nail into his own coffin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy