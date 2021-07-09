NBA Finals Game 2: Phoenix Suns defeat Milwaukee Bucks 118-108, taking 2-0 series lead

The Milwaukee Bucks are officially one game from their first NBA Title since 1971. This is also their first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. The pressure is on the Bucks to now deliver a title to the city but they are looking like they are up to the challenge. Based on how Phoenix has been playing during these 2021 NBA Playoffs they were expected to win game 5 at home. The Bucks had different plans on won their biggest game of the season so far. The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns 123-119. Their #BucksIn6 hashtag is definitely in play now. They can wrap things up Tuesday, 7/20 in Milwaukee.