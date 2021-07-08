Cancel
Did Washington’s Record Heat Death Toll Include Yakima Victims?

By Dave Ettl
The numbers are in from around the Northwest and according to the Associated Press, Washington state’s death toll from last month’s record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78. Oregon's death toll from last weekend's record-smashing heat wave has risen to 116. To give that some perspective, the state...

