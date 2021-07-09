Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Watch Genny Savastano fight his demons in ‘Gomorrah’ season five trailer

By Beth Webb
NME
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new teaser for the fifth and final season of Gomorrah has been released. The new footage of the gritty Italian crime drama shows the return of Salvatore Esposito as Genny Savastano, who was forced into hiding in a bunker at the end of the fourth season. Arturo Muselli as...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Saviano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latvia#Demons#Italian#Levantes#Ponticelli#Hbo Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesCollider

'Yellowstone' Season 4 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer for the Intense Neo-Western Show

The Duttons are back and out for blood in the first teaser for Season 4 of Yellowstone, which will premiere on Paramount Network this fall. Additionally, there will be a marathon of all three seasons this weekend celebrating Independence Day, because what's more American than some good old-fashioned violent neo-western? Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, both with long histories in the melodramatic western genre, such as Sicario and Hell or High Water for Sheridan, and Sons of Anarchy for Linson.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

Bridgerton filming stopped 'indefinitely'

Filming on 'Bridgerton' season two has been paused indefinitely. The Netflix series halted production for 24 hours on Thursday (15.07.21) after an unnamed crew member tested positive for coronavirus, and although things were able to get started again on Friday (16.07.21), a second positive COVID-19 test result means the set has had to be closed again.
ComicsGamespot

Demon Slayer Season 2's New Trailer Takes The Action To The City

The full trailer for the second season of the hugey popular anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been released. The series is titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc and arrives later this year. The new season follows the recent hit Demon Slayer movie Mugen Train,...
Comicswmleader.com

Demon Slayer season 2 trailer reveals Entertainment District Arc

Hot on the heels of the extremely successful theatrical run of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Ufotable has revealed the show’s new season, with a brief trailer posted Monday on Twitter. The next day, Ufotable announced that it’s planning to host a livestream on July 13 that will include new information the season which will follow the Entertainment District Arc.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The White Wolf Returns In The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

It’s been nearly two years since The Witcher premiered to high praise on Netflix, and we now finally have our first look at season 2 of the fantasy show hot off the presses and straight out of WitcherCon. The first ever WitcherCon was full of exciting announcements about the series...
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Season Two Shares Several All-New Stills

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular series in all of Japan, and it has gained a loyal army of fans worldwide. The franchise, which welcomed its anime adaptation a few years back, stands as one of the highest-grossing to tackle the manga industry. And now, it seems like two promos for the second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba have surfaced.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Wellington Paranormal Previews The CW Season 1 E01/E02 Demonic Debut

With executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal hitting The CW screens with a double-dose of supernatural sleuthing this Sunday, July 11, viewers are getting a preview for the first two episodes: "Demon Girl" and "Cop Circles." With Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serving as executive producers and The New Zealand Documentary Board producing, Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two police officers from the What We Do In The Shadows feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue). Hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), Officers O'Leary & Minogue investigate supernatural occurrences that arise around the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. And of course, there's all the paperwork involved. Now here's a look at some preview images as well as episode overviews and an extended trailer for the series' CW debut this weekend:
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch The Good Fight Season 5, Episode 3 tonight: July 8, 2021

An all-new episode of The Good Fight Season 5 premieres tonight on Paramount+ following up from last week’s episode titled, “Once There Was a Court…” it seems fitting that this week’s episode, Season 5, Episode 3, would be titled, “And the Court Had a Clerk…”. It looks like this season’s...
Comicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba releases trailer for its long-awaited Season 2

Aniplex, the company responsible for the editing and distribution of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime, has shown the first trailer full of the second season of the series. The one that is already one of the most successful manganime of the decade, with sales records for its comic in Japan during 2020, will arrive in Spain with its first season by Selecta Vision, but what about the second season? Let’s get to know all details confirmed.
TV Serieshorrorsociety.com

Shudder Releases New Trailer for Demonic Folklore Horror KANDISHA

It’s summer break and best friends Amélie, Bintou and Morjana hang together with other neighborhood teens. Nightly, they have fun sharing scary stories and urban legends. But when Amélie is assaulted by her ex, she remembers the story of Kandisha, a powerful and vengeful demon. Afraid and upset, Amélie summons her. The next day, her ex is found dead. The legend is true and now Kandisha is on a killing spree— and it’s up to the three girls to break the curse.
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

“Demon Slayer” Series S2 Trailer

Aniplex has teased the upcoming second season of Ufotable’s wildly popular anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” based on the best-selling manga. The action this time is set in the Yoshiwara Entertainment District, a city’s Red Light District that’s awash in vanity and desire of men and women. It’s...
TV Seriesdeltanews.tv

Ayelet Zurer Joins Peter Ocko’s AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Losing Alice actress Ayelet Zurer is set to star opposite Lost alum Dominic Monaghan in Peter Ocko’s new AMC sci-fi drama Moonhaven. Zurer will play Maite Voss, the political leader of Moonhaven, a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth. Chosen and beloved by its citizens, Maite embodies the lunar mission to save humanity from self-destruction. But, haunted by a troubled past, she is drawn into the madness that risks the future of Earth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy