Watch Genny Savastano fight his demons in ‘Gomorrah’ season five trailer

With executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal hitting The CW screens with a double-dose of supernatural sleuthing this Sunday, July 11, viewers are getting a preview for the first two episodes: "Demon Girl" and "Cop Circles." With Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serving as executive producers and The New Zealand Documentary Board producing, Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two police officers from the What We Do In The Shadows feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue). Hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), Officers O'Leary & Minogue investigate supernatural occurrences that arise around the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. And of course, there's all the paperwork involved. Now here's a look at some preview images as well as episode overviews and an extended trailer for the series' CW debut this weekend: