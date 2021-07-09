Cancel
Everything we know about American Horror Stories

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nearly two years since the last season of the twisted camp TV series American Horror Story. However, before season 10 airs later this summer, a new trailer has dropped for the spin-off show American Horror Stories, set to premiere next week, on 15 July. With sixteen hour-long episodes, the show will bring new horrors, places and characters to the universe as well as the return of the most sinister aspects of the franchise’s lore. We also have the debut of Kaia Gerber whose character promises to be queer and sinister, and Paris Jackson in her return to the genre after Scream (2019). As we gear up for a summer of horror, here’s everything you need to know about American Horror Stories. Where you can watch it, who’s in it, and, most importantly, is Sarah Paulson returning?

