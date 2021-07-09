Rwanda says will start deploying troops to Mozambique

The death toll in South Africa's unrest rose to 117 on Thursday, as the country called up its army reserves in a bid to quell looting that has stoked fears of shortages and dealt a crippling economic blow.
The acting minister in the presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, told reporters that Johannesburg, South Africa's economic capital, was now "relatively calm" while the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) -- the epicentre of the violence -- "remains volatile."
Defence, security and police ministers and top army generals were dispatched to KZN to assess the situation and oversee the expanded deployment of security forces.
On Wednesday, the government said it would call out around 25,000 troops to tackle the emergency -- 10 times the number that it initially deployed and equivalent to about a third of the country's active military personnel.
