Dragon Ball Super Panel Announced for Comic-Con 2021

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. Today, we're taking this series in a bit of a different direction as Bandai has now revealed a major change to the way that Special Rares (SPRs) will appear in this set and going forward. In addition to the gold-stamping on the card, there will be a new texture added as well.