Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Dragon Ball Super Panel Announced for Comic-Con 2021

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this year, it was announced that a new Dragon Ball Super movie was in development that would see the creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, returning to add this new story to the long-running Saiyan series, and it seems as if the anime will be receiving a special panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Joining this special panel will be the voice of Goku herself, Masako Nozawa, the head of Dragon Ball's Shueisha Team, Akio Iyoku, and the producer of the upcoming movie, Norihiro Hayashida.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Akira Toriyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dragon Ball Z#Comic Con#Super Saiyan#Pacific Time#Shueisha#Toei Animation#Dragon Ball Comic Con
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals Gogeta Super Rare In Cross Spirits

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. We have already seen the set's focus on the Dragon Ball Z-era film Wrath of the Dragon with a selection of Trunks, Tapion, Hirudegarn, Gohan, Videl, and Gotenks cards, so now let's continue with another fusion: Gogeta.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panels Announced For Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Netflix And Cartoon Network

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. All Starting Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year’s lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
ComicsPosted by
IndieWire

Comic-Con at Home 2021 Schedule: The Top Panels to Look Out For

Comic-Con organizers are still planning on hosting an in-person convention during Thanksgiving weekend, but fans won’t have to choose between the event or their families to get the scoop on all sorts of comic book, fantasy, and sci-fi news because the virtual Comic-Con at Home is set to kick off near the end of July.
ComicsComicBook

Amazon Prime Comic-Con @ Home Panel to Showcase Wheel of Time, Evangelion 3.0, and More

This morning, Amazon announced some Comic-Con@Home panels for their Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV series, including The Wheel of Time, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Leverage: Redemption, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and S.O.Z. Amazon has tapped host Tim Kash to lead each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, which they promise will be "filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements." The lengthy panel will stream on Comic-Con International's official YouTube channel beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23rd. Amazon is providing one of the bigger panels for the weekend, since staples like Warner's DC Films and Disney's Marvel Studios have opted to skip this year.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

AMC Networks Announces Ultra City Smiths Panel At This Year’s Comic-Con@Home July 23-25

AMC+ will be at Comic-Con@Home in anticipation of the upcoming new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths premiering Thursday, July 22 on AMC+. The series will air on AMC in the fall.The series stars Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Alia Shawkat (Seach Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret.
TV SeriesComicBook

San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: The Walking Dead Universe Virtual Panel Schedule

AMC Networks announces The Walking Dead Universe virtual panels at San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021, where AMC is bringing exclusive looks at new seasons of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Along with the first trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the expanded 24-episode final season of the flagship zombie drama premiering August 22, AMC will preview the upcoming Season 7 of Fear and Season 2 of World Beyond ahead of their release later this year on the network.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim Reveal ‘BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS’ Cast and San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Are there any fans of Blade Runner out there? Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed the characters and all-star cast of the much-anticipated animated series, BLADE RUNNER: BLACK LOTUS. The new series is inspired by the award-winning and critically-lauded Blade Runner movie franchise. A first look at the new series will debut at San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021 panel. The panel will be jointly hosted by Adult Swim and Crunchyroll online on Friday, July 23rd.
ComicsComicBook

Dragon Ball Promo Reveals Super Saiyan Rose 2

Dragon Ball is a massive franchise, and it has roots in all sorts of stories. From Dragon Ball Super and beyond, you can find Saiyan tales in lots of places. One of those is in Dragon Ball Heroes, and a new promo has gone live teasing the next evolution of Super Saiyan Rose.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Dragon Ball Super Card Game Reveals New Textured Style of SPR Cards

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game has begun to reveal cards from its next main expansion. Unison Warrior Series BOOST: Cross Spirits will be the fourteenth main expansion, the fifth under the Unison Warrior block, and the first under the Unison Warrior BOOST sub-block. As the Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals the cards of Cross Spirits, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the set from a collector's perspective. Today, we're taking this series in a bit of a different direction as Bandai has now revealed a major change to the way that Special Rares (SPRs) will appear in this set and going forward. In addition to the gold-stamping on the card, there will be a new texture added as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy