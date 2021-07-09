Dragon Ball Super Panel Announced for Comic-Con 2021
Earlier this year, it was announced that a new Dragon Ball Super movie was in development that would see the creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, returning to add this new story to the long-running Saiyan series, and it seems as if the anime will be receiving a special panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Joining this special panel will be the voice of Goku herself, Masako Nozawa, the head of Dragon Ball's Shueisha Team, Akio Iyoku, and the producer of the upcoming movie, Norihiro Hayashida.comicbook.com
