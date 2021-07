Rory McIlroy couldn’t believe his eyes Friday during the second round of the Scottish Open. He was robbed in broad daylight. Glancing over his left shoulder, McIlroy was left in shock when he caught a spectator slithering through his golf bag and taking off with a club as if he was a snake in the grass. Acting as if nothing happened, the fan walked right past McIlroy and decided to take some practice swings on the course.