Everything to know about Santa Monica’s four e-scooter and e-bike providers
Santa Monica’s second shared mobility pilot program began on July 1 with five device types provided by operators Veo, Spin, Wheels, and Lyft. In choosing these providers, members of the City’s selection committee scored a variety of factors including provider experience, rule compliance, device durability, sustainability, safety features, affordability, local hiring, and customer service. Between the four providers, there are Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, two and three-wheeled e-scooters, and a seated two-wheel e-scooter on offer.www.smdp.com
Comments / 0