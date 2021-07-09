Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

Everything to know about Santa Monica’s four e-scooter and e-bike providers

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica’s second shared mobility pilot program began on July 1 with five device types provided by operators Veo, Spin, Wheels, and Lyft. In choosing these providers, members of the City’s selection committee scored a variety of factors including provider experience, rule compliance, device durability, sustainability, safety features, affordability, local hiring, and customer service. Between the four providers, there are Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, two and three-wheeled e-scooters, and a seated two-wheel e-scooter on offer.

www.smdp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Cars
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Monica, CA
Government
Local
California Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Scooter#Parking Spot#Drover Ai#Veo Co#Gps#Lte#Hq#Wheels Wheels#Transportation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bicycles
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Politics
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a detainee out of the Guantánamo Bay detention facility for the first time, sending a Moroccan man back home years after he was recommended for discharge. The Moroccan prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared for repatriation by a...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy