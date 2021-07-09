Cancel
'One of the strangest things I ever received': Man gets two mystery hands in the mail

By Jocelyn Brumbaugh
KSBW.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean O'Farrell was confused when he got a realistic-looking plastic hand in the mail. And then, he received a second one. "It just struck me as one of the strangest things I ever received," the Florida man said. Because there was no note with the packages, O'Farrell started following the...

www.ksbw.com

CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'firework'

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): In a special post marking the US Independence Day, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans to an adorable picture featuring herself with husband Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Miss World who has jetted back to London to resume the shoot for...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas”

Miley Cyrus delivered a cover of Cocteau Twins’ “Heaven or Las Vegas” during a show at the Resorts World casino in Las Vegas on July 4, as Stereogum points out. The singer, who’s previously covered songs like Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Hole’s “Doll Parts” during performances, introduced her take on Cocteau Twins’ 1990 dream pop classic by saying, “I am gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows—but you will know it after tonight.” Watch that below.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Forbes

Brand New Las Vegas Mega-Resort Casino Changes The Face Of The Strip

As one of the world’s favorite tourism and vacation travel destinations, Las Vegas constantly has big, high-profile openings. But this week saw the biggest in many years. Resorts World Las Vegas is an all-new build with more than 3,500 rooms, immediately making it one of the ten biggest in a city famous for having the largest collection of the world’s largest hotels. In comparison, most recent hotel openings in the city have been renovations like the recent off-Strip Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (formerly Hard Rock - read review here) and the transformation of the Monte Carlo into the Park MGM under its original ownership (MGM Resorts). In terms of new builds, the latest was last fall’s Circa with “just” 777 rooms, also well off the Strip in old Downtown Vegas (read more about Circa here).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra steps out in a showstopping look we want in our closets right now

Priyanka Chopra gave a major lesson in summer style as she hit the streets of New York City in the chicest pair of on-trend pants. The White Tiger star looked gorgeous in photos she shared on Instagram over the weekend that showed her rocking a pair of neon high-waist trousers teamed with a pin-striped blue and white long-sleeved blouse as she visited her new Indian restaurant, Sona.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Biz Markie's Net Worth: How Much Was The Rapper Worth When He Died?

Rapper Biz Markie, the 57-year-old rapper best known for his 1989 track "Just a Friend" and for his unparalleled skills as a beat-boxer, died on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. As the magazine noted, Markie's death, which occurred weeks after rumors of his passing circulated in June, was caused by complications related to type two diabetes.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

