Colorado County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colorado, Wharton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Colorado; Wharton The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Colorado County in southeastern Texas Central Wharton County in southeastern Texas * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 852 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include El Campo, Pierce, Louise, Egypt and Danevang. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 20:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 827 PM PDT, A few isolated showers developed over Highway 127 near Dumont Dunes. Radar indicated an additional 0.30" to 0.50" has fallen where over 1.25" previously fell. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dumont Dunes and Sr 127 Near Dumont Dunes. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 14:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTY At 216 PM PDT, Though rainfall has largely ceased in the warned area, the threat of flash flooding continues on Lee Canyon Rd, Kyle Canyon Rd, and Cold Creek Rd, as well as portions of Highway 95 from Las Vegas north to Highway 160 including Indian Springs. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Springs, Willow Creek Campground, Mcwilliams Campground and Dolomite Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 442 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Balko to 9 miles northwest of Perryton to 7 miles south of Hardesty, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton, Hardesty and Farnsworth. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY At 439 PM PDT, The thunderstorms that produced the heavy rainfall across Old Henderson and southeast Las Vegas have weakened and moved out of the area. However, flash flooding may be still occurring. Over an inch of rainfall fell, resulting in over 12 feet of water flowing in the Pioneer Drainage Basin. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Henderson, Sam Boyd Stadium and East Las Vegas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hansford County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hansford, Ochiltree by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hansford; Ochiltree A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 442 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Balko to 9 miles northwest of Perryton to 7 miles south of Hardesty, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton, Hardesty and Farnsworth. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Beaver County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaver, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 16:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver; Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...SOUTHEASTERN TEXAS...NORTHEASTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHERN OCHILTREE COUNTIES At 442 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles south of Balko to 9 miles northwest of Perryton to 7 miles south of Hardesty, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Perryton, Hardesty and Farnsworth. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 20:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 822 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is receding over Hualapai Mountain Road at Devils Dip and into Holy Moses Wash south of Golden Valley, crossing Interstate 40 and following Shinarump Drive. Additional thunderstorm formation will once again threaten the Flag Fire Burn Scar. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kingman, Dw Ranch Road, Hualapai Mountain Park, New Kingman-Butler, Wild Cow Campground, Hualapai Peak, Flag Fire Burn Scar, and Pine Lake. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 19:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise; Graham; Greenlee FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COCHISE, SOUTHEASTERN GRAHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENLEE COUNTIES At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Cochise, Southeastern Graham and Southeastern Greenlee Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise, Graham, Greenlee by NWS

Childress County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 21:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-18 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Childress A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR CHILDRESS...NORTHWESTERN COTTLE AND HALL COUNTIES At 910 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kirkland to 10 miles north of Tell to 3 miles north of Turkey, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Childress, Turkey, Tell, Kirkland, Estelline and Plaska Community. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-18 17:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-18 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cochise FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 533 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue to move north through the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen west of Pearce-Sunsites. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses is expected. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pearce-Sunsites. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

