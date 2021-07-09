Flood Warning issued for Live Oak by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Live Oak The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Atascosa River At Whitsett affecting Live Oak County. For the Atascosa River...including Whitsett...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Atascosa River At Whitsett. * From Saturday afternoon to early Tuesday morning. * At 8:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 23.6 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, damaging crop land in season and flooding pastureland. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Atascosa River Whitsett 20.0 9.3 Fri 8 pm 22.1 23.1 18.7 10.1 5.4