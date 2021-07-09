Cancel
Bledsoe County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bledsoe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Bledsoe County in east Tennessee * Until 1045 AM CDT. * At 851 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Palio, Brayton, Old Cumberland and Fall Creek Falls State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

