Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

What Are The Best Marvel Movies? Rank ‘Em Here!

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=017qMc_0as2y6AR00

Marvel Studios Hall H Panel SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Director Cate Shortland and Rachel Weisz of Marvel Studios' 'Black Widow' at the San Diego Comic-Con International 2019 Marvel Studios Panel in Hall H on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

In honor of Black Widow releasing today, we want YOU to rank the Marvel movies top to bottom!

Black Widow will be available to purchase for $29.99 on Disney+ Premier Access

Disney+ landing page for the film on your browser or the Disney+ app. You will need a Disney+ subscription to purchase the film. You can also watch Black Widow in theaters, also opening on July 9.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Shortland
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Rachel Weisz
Person
David Harbour
Person
Kevin Feige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Comic Con#Hall H#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Marvel Studios
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesPosted by
WGAU

‘Space Jam’ dunks on ‘Black Widow’ to take box office No. 1

“Black Widow” ceded its No. 1 spot to an unlikely foe in its second week in theaters: The Tune Squad. LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and the rest of the stars of Warner Bros.' "Space Jam: A New Legacy" defied expectations and won the box office this weekend. According to studio estimates Sunday, "Space Jam: A New Legacy" grossed $31.7 million in North America, while "Black Widow" took in $26.3 million.
MusicPosted by
WGAU

Road warrior Bob Dylan returns to stage — at least on film

NEW YORK — (AP) — After a year and a half away because of the pandemic, relentless road warrior Bob Dylan returned to a concert stage on Sunday — at least online. He performed for fans who paid $25 to watch online through the live-streaming platform Veeps. It was less a concert than a stylized black-and-white film, with the 80-year-old singer fronting a four-piece band in a juke joint before audience members who smoked a lot and paid little attention to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy