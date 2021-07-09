Cancel
Market Reversing Prior Moves, Canadian Dollar Supported by Job Data

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe markets are now reversing prior moves in the week, with Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc trading generally lower. Canadian Dollar is supported by strong job data, while Aussie and Kiwi also recover. Major European indexes are trading slightly up as DOW futures is also up over 260 pts. US 10-year yield is back above 1.3 handle, while Germany 10-year yield is above -0.3. now, we’d see how much of the last moves of the week could reverse the prior ones.

BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: EURUSD Price Outlook Still Negative ECB Meeting in Focus

The European Central Bank’s Governing Council will announce its latest decision on Eurozone monetary policy this coming Thursday and all the indications are that it will be one of the last major central banks to tighten policy after the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recovery. If that...
Currenciesinvesting.com

G10 FX Week Ahead: ECB Shows The Way

All eyes will be on the July ECB meeting next week, and its possible shift towards a dovish bias. While this would be negative for the euro, the cautious ECB would give some helping hand to cyclical FX. We don’t see the dollar extending its recent good broad-based momentum next week.
Westminster, COStreetInsider.com

Dollar recovers ground as jobless claims data helps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar advanced on Thursday, recovering much of the ground lost in the prior session after the head of the Federal Reserve told Congress he saw no need to rush the shift towards tighter post-pandemic monetary policy. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on. Friday, on track for a weekly gain and supported by upbeat. retail sales data boosting expectations that economic growth. accelerated in the second quarter. The dollar index, which measures the greenback. against a basket of six currencies, was 0.157%...
BusinessLife Style Extra

FOREX-Dollar on track for weekly gain amid virus concerns

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for a. weekly gain on Friday, supported by investors' drift toward. safety as rising COVID-19 infections loomed over the pandemic. recovery. The dollar index, tracking the greenback against. other major currencies, is on course for a 0.6% gain this week,. which...
Businesskitco.com

Gold dips, but still on track for 4th weekly rise on dovish Fed

* SPDR Gold Trust Holdings at two-month low (Updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Friday due a slight rebound in U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar, although a dovish stance on monetary policy by the Federal Reserve kept bullion on track for its fourth straight weekly rise.
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide, bond yields dip as inflation worries linger

* MSCI World index slides despite strong U.S. retail sales. * Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since at least May. (Reuters) - Global stock markets ended lower on Friday as investors grappled with fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases while the dollar edged higher after upbeat U.S. retail sales data reaffirmed an economy in strong recovery mode.
Marketsomahanews.net

U.S. dollar edges up amid economic data

NEW YORK, July 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched higher in late trading on Friday as market participants digested the latest economic data. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.07 percent at 92.6904. In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1809...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD extends sideways grind around 1.1800 after US data

EUR/USD is fluctuating in a very tight range on Friday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 92.70. Consumer confidence in the US weakened in July. The EUR/USD pair is having a difficult time finding direction on Friday as investors pay little to no attention to the latest data releases from the US. At the moment, the pair is down 0.07% on the day at 1.1803 and remains on track to post its lowest weekly close since late March.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Eyes on the ECB and fresh clues on monetary policy

Central bankers repeat their conservative messages as the crisis is far from over. Soaring inflation in the US overshadowed tepid macroeconomic data. EUR/USD is technically bearish and could pierce the 1.1700 threshold. The American dollar edged higher in the second week of July, with EUR/USD settling at around 1.1800 after...
Retailkitco.com

Gold price under pressure but largely ignores 0.6% rise in U.S. retail sales

(Kitco News) - The gold market remains under pressure as more Americans kicked off the summer season with a shopping spree. U.S. retail sales rose 0.6% last month, following May's revised drop of 1.7% according to the latest data from the U.S. Commerce Department, released Friday; The retail sales numbers significantly beat expectations as economists were forecasting a drop of 0.4%.
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: “Transitory” Feels Increasingly Long

United States: “Transitory” Feels Increasingly Long. Chair Powell reiterated his view that current inflation pressures would prove temporary in testimony to Congress, but there were few signs of inflation cooling this week. Both consumer and producer price inflation came in notably higher than expectations for June, while plans among small businesses to raise prices rose to a 41-year high.
Marketsactionforex.com

Dollar Regains Ground on Job Data, Sterling Support by BoE Saunders

Dollar regained some ground in European session, as assisted by mild pull back in stocks. The greenbacks stay firmer into US session as jobless claims data showed continuing improvement. Sterling is also stronger today after BoE policymaker Michael Saunders’ hawkish comments. On the other hand, commodity currencies are trading lower, as led by pull back in New Zealand Dollar. But overall, most pairs are just range bound, while a firm direction is awaited.
Businessactionforex.com

UK Job Report Shines But Pound Dips

In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3861, up 0.01% on the day. Earlier in the day, the British pound climbed close to the 1.39 level before retracing these gains. The June employment report was strong, which briefly sent the pound to higher ground. Unemployment claims fell by 114 thousand in June, after a decline of 92 thousand in May. Wages were up strongly in May, with the 7.3% gain outperforming the previous read of 5.7% and beating the consensus of 7.1%. The services sector showed a significant gain in payrolls, as the reopening of businesses has enabled the labour market to continue its strong recovery.
Businessactionforex.com

US Open: Stocks Decline as China Growth Slows, Oil Slumps

FTSE -0.93% at 7033. US futures were pointing to a broadly lower start after data revealed a slowdown in growth in China and as continue to weigh up Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish stance even as inflation is surging and other central bank’s globally were turning more hawkish. China’s...
Businessactionforex.com

NZ Dollar Under Pressure ahead of CPI

The New Zealand dollar has reversed directions and is down considerably on Thursday. Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6986, down 0.61% on the day. After the RBNZ grabbed the headlines on Wednesday and sent the New Zealand dollar sharply higher, attention now shifts to New Zealand CPI for the second quarter. The consensus is for a strong gain of 2.8% YoY, up sharply from 1.5% in Q1. Keeping in mind that the RBNZ has set an inflation target in the 1-3% range, the upcoming CPI release could well overshoot the target, which would raise pressure on the bank to tighten policy. A reading that is higher than expected should lift the New Zealand dollar.
Businessactionforex.com

EUR/PLN Currently Trades At 4.58

It was back to square one for US yields yesterday as a balanced statement by Fed Chair Powell lifted core bonds again to levels seen ahead of Wednesday’s inflation & auction scare. The main message remains that the recovery has further to go to scale back extraordinary monetary policy support. He stands by the view that the inflation uptick will be transitory though added that the Fed will act should things spiral out of control. The US yield curve bull flattened with yields shedding 3 bps (2-yr) to 7.6 bps (30-yr). US Treasuries significantly outperformed German Bunds with German yields down 0.7 bps to 3.4 bps in a similar flattening move. The dollar reversed part of Wednesday’s gains with EUR/USD closing at 1.1837 from a 1.1776 open. EUR/GBP saw some return action higher after failing to breach the 0.85 barriers on the downside. Hawkish comments by BoE Ramsden couldn’t change the tide. He said that conditions for tightening policy could come sooner than expected in the forecasts of May. Sterling will probably keep the edge over the euro in the run-up to the August 5 Monetary Policy Report. BoE Saunders today also speaks on the UK (inflation) outlook and could echo Ramsden’s more hawkish views. Mixed UK labor market data this morning fail to inspire trading.

