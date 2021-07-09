Market Reversing Prior Moves, Canadian Dollar Supported by Job Data
The markets are now reversing prior moves in the week, with Dollar, Yen and Swiss Franc trading generally lower. Canadian Dollar is supported by strong job data, while Aussie and Kiwi also recover. Major European indexes are trading slightly up as DOW futures is also up over 260 pts. US 10-year yield is back above 1.3 handle, while Germany 10-year yield is above -0.3. now, we’d see how much of the last moves of the week could reverse the prior ones.www.actionforex.com
