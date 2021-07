Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that Dorothy N. Nwaneri, 65, of Bowie and Fatmata Bella Bangs, 61, of Riverdale were charged in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County with one count each of neglect of a vulnerable adult in the first degree. Nwaneri was the owner and assisted living manager at Able Hands Assisted Living (Able Hands) located at 8701 Crandall Lane in Lanham. Bangs was employed as a home health aide at Able Hands. It is alleged that sometime between the late evening on February 2, 2020 and the early morning hours of February 3, 2020, Able Hands resident Frank Riddick, Jr., 65, a vulnerable adult with dementia, wandered away from Able Hands. Riddick was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at 5:06 a.m. on February 3, 2020. Bangs was the only staff member on duty at the time and is alleged to have been asleep during her shift.