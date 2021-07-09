Alaska Man, 18, Tries to Hijack Passenger Plane, Causing Nosedive, Before Pilot Regains Control
An 18-year-old man attempted to hijack a passenger plane in midair, causing a temporary nosedive before the pilot regained control, authorities say. At about 2:44 p.m. local time on Wednesday, July 7, Alaska State Troopers in Aniak, Alaska, received a call that a passenger onboard a commercial plane — with a total of six people on it — tried to "crash the plane," according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.people.com
