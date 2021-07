Jeff Howell may be to the aquaculture industry what Han Solo was to the rebellion: a tenacious, well-cloaked hero. Tenacious because, despite a steep learning curve that resulted in some unfortunate product (and profit) loss, he and his family have managed to successfully run Triple J Farms in Foristell since 2016. Cloaked because selling to the general public by word of mouth and still having a two-month waiting list—all within the confines of a traditional farm with gravel roads, soybean fields, and old barns—is about as under-the-radar as it gets.