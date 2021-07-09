Cancel
Video Games

YouTube Simulator creator reveals secret cheats in hit Roblox game

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular games in Roblox right now is YouTube Simulator, from developer Indieun. In a meta turn of events, Indieun is also the self-proclaimed “best” Roblox YouTuber and makes video guides for his own game. These include revealing secrets and cheats that nobody else is aware of, like hidden rooms, cosmetics, and items. There are also several redeemable YouTube Simulator Roblox codes for players to enter in-game for exclusive rewards.

