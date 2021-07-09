YouTube Simulator creator reveals secret cheats in hit Roblox game

Fans have been wondering how to defeat E.M.M.I. since the trailer dropped. Well, Nintendo just provided some direct answers. On their Twitter account, the company broke down how you can stop the machines chasing Samus in their tracks. When being pursued by an E.M.M.I., you can charge your primary weapon with Central Units. In the special zones these tanks are held in, you can fire an Omega Stream and Omega Blaster to weaken the robot’s shields. From there, you can land a killing blow on the E.M.M.I. with a finisher. (For right now, this process isn’t on video, but it seems like a case of parrying an attack like in Samus Returns.) In effect, this gives the main character a way to fight back against her assailant. Some Metroid fans were worried that the E.M.M.I. would not be able to be killed, and that would have greatly influenced how you navigate Metroid Dread. Check out Nintendo’s post below: