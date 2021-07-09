Green Lakes Trailhead Rescue

A 74-year old Bend man was rescued after injuring himself 2.5 miles up from the Green Lakes Trailhead Thursday. According to a news release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office: About 9:40 a.m., the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Special Services Unit was dispatched to an injured hiker near Green Lakes Trailhead. After obtaining accurate coordinates, nine search and rescue volunteers and two deputies responded to the rescue. One volunteer was hiking in the area and responded quickly to the hiker’s location, arriving at about 10:50 a.m. A law enforcement officer with the U.S. Forest Service also responded.