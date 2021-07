A new poem from Lois Red Elk about how Lakota/Dakota dream culture and channeling the spirit of nature allows us to connect with the ones we love, even when far away. EDITOR'S NOTE: When we keep loved ones in our thoughts, we give them a closer presence in our lives. So too can we connect with the spirit of others through our dreams, Lois Red Elk says. This is merely one aspect of Lakota/Dakota dream culture, a culture that is more than inextricably tethered to the nature world, but co-atomized, like breathing and air. In the brand new poem below, that will be included in a new volume of work coming soon, Lois writes about connecting to her granddaughter and channeling deer spirit. —Mountain Journal Eds.