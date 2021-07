Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM), one of the biggest automobile manufacturers around the world, saw its stock rise by 2.5% to $180 in the last five trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 rose by 0.4% over the last five trading days. The rise in the previous week was primarily due to the fact that in Q2 2021, Toyota Motor outsold General Motors in the U.S. for the first time ever by reporting sales volume of 688,813 against GM’s 688,236. This was due to Toyota’s better management of the global chip shortage. Now, will the company continue an upward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a fall in the stock imminent?