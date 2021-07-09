Central Minnesota Businesses Dealing with Another Coin Shortage

NEW YORK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture reinforced its strong corn and soybean demand outlook in the recent supply and demand estimates report. “USDA confirmed a strong demand story in today’s report and they have not yet adjusted their yields. The general sense in the market is that yields are going to be coming down. So, USDA maintained or even increasing their demand estimates in this report, but the expectation is supply gets tighter in future reports and that creates a story where we saw some of the money start to come into the markets once again today,” said Arlan Suderman, StoneX Financial chief commodities economist.