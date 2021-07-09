Isolated Storms Thursday Cause Power Outages, Injury
McDANIELS (07/08/21) — One person received injuries due to thunderstorm winds Thursday(07/08) afternoon. A visitor at the Laurel Branch campground suffered a leg injury when high winds lifted a canopy. The person was transported by Breck Central EMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical center, as a precaution. 245 Meade County RECC customers, near McDaniels, were also left without power after an isolated storm moved through. No warnings were issued for the local area by the Weather Service in Louisville.www.wxbc1043.com
