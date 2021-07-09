Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frankfort, KY

COVID Rates Up After Weeks Of Decline

wxbc1043.com
 9 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — After eight weeks of declining cases in Kentucky, coronavirus cases and the positivity rate have increased around the state. Kentucky’s public health commissioner, Steven Stack, announced that development at a virtual news briefing Thursday. He said a large majority of cases have been in unvaccinated Kentuckians. Kentucky has confirmed 26 cases of the delta variant. The state’s public health department has not yet determined what percentage of new cases are the Delta variant. The governor says it’s too early to tell if the state will reinstate its mask mandate that ended on June 11.

www.wxbc1043.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Coronavirus
State
Kentucky State
Frankfort, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Facebook says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Facebook on Saturday defended itself against U.S. President Joe Biden's assertion that the social media platform is "killing people" by allowing misinformation about coronavirus vaccines to proliferate, saying the facts tell a different story. "The data shows that 85% of Facebook users in the US...

Comments / 0

Community Policy