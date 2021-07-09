Norwich, insurer refuse to take responsibility for sewage spill

Tina and Nick Myers thought they had found their perfect home.

In December, after more than two years of searching, the Norwich couple closed on a five-bedroom split-entry home on the city’s northern edge, just five blocks from the elementary school and less than a mile from a city park and skating rink. A long cul-de-sac, the aptly named Hillview Drive offers a sweeping panorama of the green valley that cradles Canasawacta Creek.

Six months later, on June 27, the couple and their three children woke to find themselves ankle-deep in noxious brown sludge gurgling out of the downstairs toilet.

“It smelled like a terrible, full porta-potty on a really hot day,” Tina said. “All of the neighbors could smell it, so they all shut their windows, but nobody knew what had happened in here.”

The mystery wasn’t hard to solve: earlier that morning, city public works employees were working to remove a blockage in the underground sewer line in front of their house, Tina said.

“We called that morning and two guys came right back out and said, ‘Oh yeah, we did that. It was our mistake,’” she said. “One guy said, ‘I tell these young guys there’s a certain way to do it, and they totally did it wrong.’ I don’t know what that means, but they said they totally did it.”

The crewmen explained to the couple that the line was flushed opposite the right direction, Nick said.

“They said they flushed the line and probably put more water in than it could handle,” he said. “It had to go somewhere, so it went low. They said the truck was full and now it’s empty, so it was probably about 10,000 gallons of raw sewage.”

The Myerses went up the city’s chain of command, contacting Public Works Commissioner Ed Pepe, members of the Norwich Common Council and Mayor Shawn Sastri, most of whom were helpful and generally apologetic, Tina said.

In a July 8 phone call, Sastri said he could not comment on the case.

“The city is aware of it, and we’re doing everything we can to work with the homeowner,” he said. “I know it’s a terrible situation.”

Pepe visited the following day, Tina said, telling the couple, “That was totally our fault. They already told me it was done in the reverse order.”

“He said, ‘We’re not going to fight this. We’re going to make sure everything is taken care of. We’ll make it right,’” Nick said.

Nine days later, a letter arrived from the city’s insurance provider, denying any responsibility and rejecting the couple’s claim for damages.

“Our investigation revealed the city of Norwich employees did nothing wrong in clearing the sewer,” the July 7 letter read. “You misunderstood the employee you spoke with. The employee was trying to explain to clear the sewer you go downstream which he did, they did not go upstream to clear the sewer.”

No one from New York Municipal Insurance Reciprocal, the city’s contracted provider, ever visited the property for an inspection or sought contact with the couple, Tina said.

Pepe denied any knowledge of the situation in a Wednesday phone call, Nick said.

“I don’t understand — he stood right on our lawn and said it was the city’s fault,” Nick said. “Now he’s saying, ‘It’s out of my hands. Call the cops.”

Pepe did not return July 8 phone calls or emails requesting comment.

“The City of Norwich did not cause the back-up nor could they reasonably have prevented it,” the letter continued. “The law is that the City of Norwich, a municipality will not be liable unless it had notice of a problem with the sewer line and failed to reasonably react to it. There were no prior problems or backups on this line that would have put the City of Norwich on notice.”

“How could anybody in their right mind think it’s our fault?” Tina said. “It’s not like I had 10,000 gallons of raw sewage to just dump somewhere.”

The previous owners said they never had any sewage or plumbing problems, Tina said, but days later, she received a Facebook message from the couple’s next-door neighbor, telling a similar homeowner horror story.

“We had the same thing happen a few years ago,” the message read. “It rained quite a bit and debris backed up in the sewage line out by the street. Our toilet overflowed with sewage and it leaked through the ceiling of our basement. It was a disgusting mess. The city did the same thing to us. They said it wasn’t their fault.”

The neighbor told the couple that they ended up hiring a plumber to use a snake because the clog was out by the road.

“They fixed it, but they didn’t get it near as bad,” Tina said. “It didn’t destroy half their house.”

“Our homeowner’s insurance is saying it happened outside the house and it’s the city’s fault,” Nick said. “Our adjuster did say they might be able to do something to get us some money to get it started repairing it — $10,000, maybe — but they’re still going to go after the city.”

“Isn’t that why the city has insurance? Mistakes happen,” Tina said. “This was just a big, disgusting mistake.”

While family and friends were outraged with the initial mess, urging the couple to sue the city for the value of their house, Tina said she was determined to give the city time to properly respond.

“I told everybody I’m going to give the city time to make this right. I have faith in them that they’ll do the right thing,” she said. “When we got that message, I just couldn’t deal with it.”

Tina took to Chenango County Scanner Nerds, a private Facebook group more than 21,000 strong, to air her grievances.

Twenty-four hours after posting, her photos of the flooded-out living room, bedroom, walk-in cedar closet, full bathroom, adjacent laundry room and storage space had been shared nearly 300 times and accrued more than 250 comments, all of them sympathetic or angry on the couple’s behalf.

“I’d never posted in that group before, but I thought this was the best way to get the information out — oh, it worked,” Tina said. “People were outraged. If it helps get it taken care of, then I don’t care.”

“That’s all we wanted,” Nick said. “Right from the get-go, we said we just wanted it taken care of and the house put back together so our daughter can have her room back. I’ve got a 13-year-old on the couch who thinks her summer is ruined.”

Crews from ServiceMaster in Oneonta spent eight hours Sunday afternoon tearing out the wood floors, cutting the walls and ripping out the bathroom, Nick said. On Monday, a full crew arrived in hazmat suits to finish the job.

With the first floor gutted and most of their downstairs belongings in storage — in case the items are needed later as evidence, Tina said — the family is worried about mold and other bacteria creeping out of the foundation.

“They can sanitize it all they want, but it’s not going to get rid of it,” Nick said.

Tina, who works as a nurse for Chenango County Public Health, said the department refused to give a direct answer about the safety of their current living conditions.

“Is it safe for my kids to be breathing this in? They wouldn’t say,” she said.

A July 8 phone call to Chenango County Public Health was not returned by press time.

The couple is still awaiting an official estimate, but a member of the cleaning crew ballparked the damages at between $70,000 and $80,000.

“We can’t do anything until we know where the money is coming from. I don’t have $70,000 to give them,” Tina said. “So now I guess we’re going to fight the city.”

A local lawyer told the couple that their case was “too big” and warned that “nobody in Norwich is going to touch it,” Nick said.

The Myerses said they connected with a lawyer in New York City and are awaiting further guidance.

“All we wanted was for the house to be fixed,” Nick said. “Nothing extra, just put the walls and put the floors back, rebuild the bathroom — that’s it.”

Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.