Booker Wines breaks new ground with ‘Popping Corks’ podcast

—From guests such as Chicago Cubs star Joc Pederson to comedian Erin Darling to Grammy Award-winning mix engineer Manny Marroquin, Booker Wines is breaking new ground with a podcast that leads wine into the realms of popular culture and raw conversation.

Booker’s “Popping Corks” podcast launched this year and is now available on a variety of platforms including Spotify, Audible, Apple Podcasts and iHeart Radio.

“I have befriended so many great personalities, and I thought bringing them together for a podcast was a cool concept,” said host Eric Jensen, who is owner, farmer and winemaker at Booker Wines. “I want people to enjoy listening to great storytellers speaking without an agenda, just as if we were sitting around a campfire. It’s the conversations that happen when you pop some corks.”

Recent Popping Corks episodes include:

Grammy Award Winner Manny Marroquin

Jensen sits down with Manny Marroquin, a 10-time Grammy award-winning mix engineer. Manny has worked with superstar artists such as Tupac, Alicia Keys, Kanye West, Rihanna and Justin Bieber, to name a few. The stories start flowing as they pop a bottle of 2010 Reserve Don Perignon.

Comedian Erin Darling & Sportswriter Zach Harper

Jensen connects with two uniquely entertaining people—Erin Darling, actor, comedian and host of the “Hot Pizza Ass” Podcast; and Zach Harper, NBA sportswriter for the Athletic.

Wine Podcaster & Auctioneer MJ Towler

Jensen sits down with MJ Towler, host of the Black Wine Guy Experience podcast. MJ went from a totally obsessed wine newbie to the world’s first-ever African American fine and rare wine auctioneer in less than three years.

NBA Player Michael Carter-Williams

Jensen catches up with Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic. Michael was drafted in the first round with the 11th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft after playing college ball with Syracuse. They pop the cork on a bottle of Booker’s Ripper and get into what it was like in the NBA bubble during Covid.

World Series Winners Joc Pederson & Austin Barns

Jensen mixes it up with MLB players Joc Pederson and Austin Barnes to discuss their World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Colorful stories unfold, and Jensen uncovers who’s better at basketball. It all happens after they pop some corks—some bourbon and a little Arista Chardonnay.

“The podcast never takes anything too seriously, and we don’t take our wines too seriously at Booker, either,” Jensen said. “The two go hand-in-hand for pure enjoyment.”

About Booker Vineyard and Winery

Established in 2005 by owner-winemaker Eric Jensen, Booker Vineyard & Winery specializes in estate wines from its 60-acre organic vineyard in westside Paso Robles. In 2021, Booker opened a state-of-the-art visitor center with underground wine caves and an indoor-outdoor tasting lounge that flows into the vineyard environment. Booker also produces wines under the banner of two sibling brands—My Favorite Neighbor and Harvey & Harriet. The winery and estate vineyard are solar powered. Visit BookerWines.com and MyFavoriteNeighbor.com.