Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden’s Right to Repair Order Covers Electronics, Not Just Tractors

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 9 days ago

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. An executive order that the Biden administration is imminently issuing will direct the Federal Trade Commission to create rules banning companies from establishing repair monopolies and from having policies that prevent DIY or independent repair, the White House said Friday. Crucially, a fact sheet for the order indicates that the executive order will apply not just to tractor companies like John Deere, but also to consumer electronics companies.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
John Deere
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Tractor#State Of Repair#Motherboard#Diy#The White House#Macbooks#Congress#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Electronics
News Break
FTC
News Break
Google
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden's executive order takes on right-to-repair. It could make fixing your smartphone easier

New York (CNN Business) — Your smartphone breaks. The repair costs too much money. So you give up and buy a new device. That this happens so often is no coincidence. Many big device manufacturers have increasingly designed products to make them difficult to repair without specialized equipment and instructions — and have limited the authorized repair shops where customers can access such repairs without compromising their device's warranty. On top of being annoying and costly for consumers, not to mention bad for the environment, some critics claim these practices are anticompetitive because they limit independent repair shops' access to consumers.
POTUSPOLITICO

Biden's competition order ramps up tech antitrust tensions

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories.Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

It doesn't take a genius to fix a smartphone: It's time for the right to repair

Small businesses are the lifeblood of our national economy. Yet for too long, large corporations have hindered the progress of small business owners and everyday Americans by preventing them from the right to repair their own equipment. Now is the time to level the playing field and enact federal legislation that will put power back in the hands of consumers — which is why I’m so proud to have introduced the Fair Repair Act.
Presidential ElectionForbes

President Biden’s New Order: A Central Plan To Impose Competition

On Friday, President Biden issued a much-anticipated Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. The fact sheet accompanying the order said it would “lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.” Competition indeed does benefit consumers and workers, and it is essential for a dynamic and flourishing economy. But some of the order’s initiatives appear more likely to inhibit competition and innovation than to encourage them.
POTUSNPR

What Biden's Latest Executive Order Means For Businesses And Consumers

President Biden believes big business just has too much power in the U.S., and that harms Americans. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Lack of competition cost the median American household $5,000 a year. SIMON: And this week, he signed a broad executive order that tries to promote competition....
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Business Highlights: Biden's executive order, minimum taxes

More competition: Biden signs order targeting big business. WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that targets what he says are anticompetitive practices in tech, health care and other parts of the economy. The changes, he says, will also boost workers’ wages and consumer protections. However, new regulations that agencies may write to translate his policy into actual rules could trigger major legal battles. Biden’s order, signed Friday, aims to cut down on “noncompete” agreements that keep workers from moving to other jobs. It also takes aim at business giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon by calling for greater scrutiny of mergers by dominant internet platforms. And it targets shippers that it says are charging American exporters too much. ___
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s Competition Order Seen Fueling Long-Run Gains for Economy

President Joe Biden’s new plan to promote competition across industries and in the labor market can deliver long-run gains for the U.S. economy by boosting productivity and wages, economists say. The president announced an executive order on Friday that directs federal agencies to ban or limit non-compete agreements -- which...
POTUSAOL Corp

Biden's latest executive order empowers workers in 3 key ways

President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order promoting economic competition on Friday that includes three provisions designed to improve opportunities for workers. The president’s order asks the Federal Trade Commission to limit or ban noncompete agreements, address unnecessary occupational license requirements, and revise guidance for sharing wage...
POTUSAOL Corp

Amazon and Facebook are unnamed targets of Biden’s executive order

Big Tech is once again in Washington’s crosshairs. On Friday, President Biden called on the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to enforce existing rules and establish new ones that could interfere with the market domination of America’s biggest tech firms. The executive order from Biden calls on the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden order: End the monopoly game

President Biden wants to remake the U.S. economy by injecting more competition into highly concentrated industries including airlines, Big Tech and agriculture to improve choices and prices for consumers. Why it matters: The ambitious executive order signed Friday directs the federal government to step up antitrust enforcement and regulation. The...
AgricultureUS News and World Report

Biden Seeks to Lift Limits on Farmer Deals With Meat Processors, Tractor Makers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden wants to give U.S. farmers more power in negotiating the sale of livestock to big processors and in deciding who repairs their tractors, the White House said on Tuesday. The executive order, expected within days, will also address such competitive issues as delayed airline baggage,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

McConnell calls for withdrawal of Biden public lands nominee

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is joining a chorus of Republicans calling on the White House to withdraw President Biden ’s pick to lead the Bureau of Land Management over a decades-old tree spiking incident. Tracy Stone-Manning’s nomination has drawn GOP scrutiny because of a letter she sent in...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s Competition Order Bolsters The Case For A Lockheed-Aerojet Merger

President Biden’s executive order launching a whole-of-government campaign to promote competition in the U.S. economy is long overdue. Enforcement of antitrust measures has become so lax that virtually every big merger wins federal approval, even when the resulting combination will likely dominate a critical industry. However, if you think that...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

'Hell Yeah I Would Leave': Lindsey Graham Suggests Republicans Copy Texas Democrats, Flee Washington To Block Infrastructure Vote

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday said he would take whatever legal means necessary to stop Democrats from approving their massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, even if it means following in the steps of Texas Democrats who fled their state to block restrictive voting legislation—a likely far-fetched proposal for the U.S. Senate, where only a simple majority of lawmakers are needed to conduct business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy