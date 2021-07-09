Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough’s Father Is a Musician: Meet the Actress’s Dad Danny

By Emily Morgan
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J218m_0as2sXSJ00

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is paving her own path as an actress. With fame in her blood, the young star is well on her way to making a name for herself in the industry. While we know much about her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, what about her father?

A longtime musician, Danny Keough, and Lisa Marie Presley began dating around 1985 after the guitar player began playing bass in Presley’s band.

The couple met at the Church of Scientology’s Celebrity Center, where Presley was currently living. Keough worked as a house musician at Mad Hatter Studios, owned by a jazz pianist and a fellow Scientologist.

Riley Keough’s dad also had deep ties to the church of Scientology, which stemmed from his childhood. When his parents, Francis and Janet Keough, divorced, his mother married a Scientologist named Alan Hollander. Later, Janet and Hollander created the private Scientology academy known as the Delphian School before their divorce.

The two kept their relationship from the public until October 1988. Soon after the announcement, Keough and Presley tied the knot at the Celebrity Center International of the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood on Oct. 3, 1988.

The ceremony was small, with only nine people in attendance. After the nuptials, Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, released an official statement:

“Lisa, 20, married musician Daniel Keough, 23, her boyfriend for the past three years. I am thrilled for Lisa Marie. Danny is a great guy, and I couldn’t be happier for the two of them,” she said. “The couple will be honeymooning for the next three months at an undisclosed location.”

Six days after the wedding, Priscilla Presley released another statement announcing that the couple was expecting their first child. After they welcomed their daughter Danielle (Riley Keough) in May 1989, the two later welcomed Benjamin in 1993.

Riley Keough’s Dad Remains Close to Lisa Marie Presley

Sadly, Riley Keough’s dad and Presley were married for less than six years. Presley filed for divorce in May 1994. Less than a month later, Presley married Michael Jackson. In 1996, that relationship would be marred with divorce as well. She would later marry Nicolas Cage in 2002. They were married for 107 days before ending the relationship.

Four years later, Presley married Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, and musical director, in 2006. Their marriage would results in the birth of their twins Harper and Finley, in 2008. Again, Presley would file for divorce in 2016.

Despite their divorce and several other divorces, Presley and Daniel Keough have remained close. He even participated in Presley’s wedding to Lockwood when he served as her best man.

In 2003, Presley told Rolling Stone of Keough, “He’s my absolute best friend in the world. The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”

Comments / 3

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

129K+
Followers
14K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Danny Keough
Person
Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Hatter Studios#The Delphian School#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Says Mom Lisa Marie Surprises Her on Birthdays with a Dancing Gorilla

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of the iconic Elvis Presley, is apparently the master when it comes to hilarious birthday pranks. Just ask her daughter, Riley Keough. Riley Keough, of course, is the granddaughter of the legendary rock ‘n roller, Elvis Presley. She made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2017. Her time on the show came shortly after she had celebrated her 28th birthday.
CelebritiesPopculture

Lisa Marie Presley's Marriage to Nicolas Cage Was Short But Memorable

It's easy to forget that at one point, actor Nicolas Cage and singer Lisa Marie Presley were married — let alone that they once ruled the tabloids for a period of about two years. The Con Air star and the daughter of Elvis Presley captured the whole world's attention with their unlikely romance and their hard-partying ways. To this day, it's hard to separate fact from fiction in their story.
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Ann-Margret says she and Elvis Presley would tease each other

Ann-Margret says that Elvis Presley had “a great sense of humor.”. The 80-year-old actress — who gyrated opposite Presley in “Viva Las Vegas” and was rumored to have had an affair with him during his marriage to Priscilla Presley — recalled to Page Six that “he was very funny.”. “He...
CelebritiesBrenham Banner-Press

Riley Keough pays tribute to brother on anniversary of his death

Riley Keough misses her brother "endlessly". The 'Zola' star paid tribute to her sibling Benjamin on Monday (12.07.21), the first anniversary of his suicide, by sharing a series of childhood photographs on her Instagram account, as well as images of them with friends and a screenshot of a birthday message her late relative had previously written for her on his own account.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Riley Keough Opens Up About Dealing With 'Hard Days' and Finding Joy a Year After Brother's Death

Riley Keough is opening up about grief and loss. The actress is reflecting on her emotional journey in the year following her brother's death. Speaking with InStyle, the 32-year-old Zola actress -- who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley -- explained how she's been dealing with the loss of her brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide on July 12, 2020.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Who are Nicolas Cage's four ex-wives? From Lisa Marie Presley to Patricia Arquette

There's no denying that Nicolas Cage is a romantic – he's been married five times, with his most recent union taking place in February 2021. It was only on Tuesday night that the Face/Off star and his bride, Riko Shibata, 26, made their red carpet debut as husband and wife, posing hand-in-hand for the cameras at the LA premiere of his new film, Pig,

Comments / 3

Community Policy