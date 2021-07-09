Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough’s Father Is a Musician: Meet the Actress’s Dad Danny

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, is paving her own path as an actress. With fame in her blood, the young star is well on her way to making a name for herself in the industry. While we know much about her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, what about her father?

A longtime musician, Danny Keough, and Lisa Marie Presley began dating around 1985 after the guitar player began playing bass in Presley’s band.

The couple met at the Church of Scientology’s Celebrity Center, where Presley was currently living. Keough worked as a house musician at Mad Hatter Studios, owned by a jazz pianist and a fellow Scientologist.

Riley Keough’s dad also had deep ties to the church of Scientology, which stemmed from his childhood. When his parents, Francis and Janet Keough, divorced, his mother married a Scientologist named Alan Hollander. Later, Janet and Hollander created the private Scientology academy known as the Delphian School before their divorce.

The two kept their relationship from the public until October 1988. Soon after the announcement, Keough and Presley tied the knot at the Celebrity Center International of the Church of Scientology in West Hollywood on Oct. 3, 1988.

The ceremony was small, with only nine people in attendance. After the nuptials, Presley’s mother, Priscilla Presley, released an official statement:

“Lisa, 20, married musician Daniel Keough, 23, her boyfriend for the past three years. I am thrilled for Lisa Marie. Danny is a great guy, and I couldn’t be happier for the two of them,” she said. “The couple will be honeymooning for the next three months at an undisclosed location.”

Six days after the wedding, Priscilla Presley released another statement announcing that the couple was expecting their first child. After they welcomed their daughter Danielle (Riley Keough) in May 1989, the two later welcomed Benjamin in 1993.

Riley Keough’s Dad Remains Close to Lisa Marie Presley

Sadly, Riley Keough’s dad and Presley were married for less than six years. Presley filed for divorce in May 1994. Less than a month later, Presley married Michael Jackson. In 1996, that relationship would be marred with divorce as well. She would later marry Nicolas Cage in 2002. They were married for 107 days before ending the relationship.

Four years later, Presley married Michael Lockwood, her guitarist, and musical director, in 2006. Their marriage would results in the birth of their twins Harper and Finley, in 2008. Again, Presley would file for divorce in 2016.

Despite their divorce and several other divorces, Presley and Daniel Keough have remained close. He even participated in Presley’s wedding to Lockwood when he served as her best man.

In 2003, Presley told Rolling Stone of Keough, “He’s my absolute best friend in the world. The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”