New Hampshire Tourism Encourages Visitors to “Leave No Trace”
CONCORD – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) has partnered with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics – a national organization that promotes sustainable tourism practices – to launch a statewide “Leave No Trace” campaign. This collaborative educational effort encourages visitors to practice sustainable tourism through seven principles that provide a road map of things to do to venture into the state’s great outdoors more consciously.www.carriagetownenews.com
