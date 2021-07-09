Cancel
New Hampshire Tourism Encourages Visitors to “Leave No Trace”

 10 days ago

CONCORD – The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development (DTTD) has partnered with the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics – a national organization that promotes sustainable tourism practices – to launch a statewide “Leave No Trace” campaign. This collaborative educational effort encourages visitors to practice sustainable tourism through seven principles that provide a road map of things to do to venture into the state’s great outdoors more consciously.

