Rwanda says will start deploying troops to Mozambique

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 10 days ago

KIGALI (Reuters) – Rwanda said on Friday it has begun deploying a 1,000-strong joint force to Mozambique to help it combat an escalating Islamic State-linked insurgency that threatens stability in the country. The move follows last month’s decision by the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC) to approve the deployment...

